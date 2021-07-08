Leonardi: A pork tenderloin recipe while beef is pricey

The cost of beef, like lumber and other products, has dramatically increased to the point where many of us choose to make sensible decisions in either delaying purchases or switching to other, but similar ones if we don’t want to break our budget. As a result, we have stopped buying beef. We now eat more chicken and pork as reliable, tender, flavorful and much more reasonably priced replacements. They have increased in price as well, but are still much less expensive and, in our opinion, are as flavorfully tender as beef.