Severe Weather Statement issued for Bennett by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bennett A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT FOR WESTERN BENNETT COUNTY At 744 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Allen, or 11 miles northwest of Martin, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Martin, Allen, Swett, Sunrise Housing, LaCreek North Housing and southern Pine Ridge Reservation. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH