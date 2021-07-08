Cancel
Cheyenne, WY

Continued staffing issues lead Animal Shelter to change hours

By Margaret Austin
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 13 days ago
Buy Now Pepper, a 3-year-old domestic shorthair cat, plays with some catnip that animal care supervisor Ceceilia Brown gave her on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Animal Shelter announced this week that it would be cutting back its hours due to a severe staffing shortage – likely stemming from the shelter’s low pay and emotional labor, Director Sue Castaneda said.

Starting July 18, the shelter will be closed Sunday and Monday and open from noon to 6 p.m. the rest of the week.

“When my hourly rate for those jobs is $12, and they can go to Arby’s and make $14 or the Breeze Thru Carwash and make $17, or even Sierra Trading Post warehouse and make $20 for far less emotional jobs, why would they stay? It’s a different world,” Castaneda said.

The problem is not new for the shelter, which Casteneda described to the Cheyenne City Council when requesting an additional $125,000 for the fiscal year 2022 budget. She said she hired 27 new employees in 2020, and every single one of them has already left. While the shelter’s budget request included a raise for employee wages, it was not initially met.

The animal shelter, which is a nonprofit, has a contract with both the city and county; it is not a city or county department.

The council instead opted to explore the options for the city taking over some of these responsibilities. About a month after the budget was approved with no animal shelter solution, the council decided to take the issue back up and is currently considering giving the shelter the requested amount for months to come.

But still, as of Monday, the animal shelter was already down to three animal control officers, which makes it hard to provide the same level of services they always have, Castaneda said.

“We may end up just being an 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. animal control organization until something gets worked out,” Castaneda said.

The shelter even turned to the Cheyenne Police Department, asking if any officers would be willing to work animal control shifts. But Castaneda said the $15-an-hour wage is too low to make sense for police officers, who can make more than double that on an overtime shift.

At the end of the day, if the shelter stops providing round-the-clock animal control, residents will have to call 911 to deal with those issues outside of normal business hours.

“We hate doing that, because caring for animals is what we do and what we want to do,” she said.

While the issue came to a head during the budgeting process in recent months, the shelter has been raising the alarm about the funding levels for years. The shelter’s funding levels from both the city and county have remained fairly stagnant since 2011.

The shelter has received between $700,000 and $800,000 since then, and officials estimate the city would have to come up with around $1.5 million a year if they were to take over animal sheltering and control.

“We’re not trying to be contentious,” Castaneda said. “We’re just trying to stick up for the quality of the work that we do. And we know that if the city and county take this on themselves, they will pay far more, and the services they provide will be far less.”

