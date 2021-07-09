Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alachua County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River near High Springs affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Alachua and Union Counties. Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. For the SANTA FE...including High Springs...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1000 AM EDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs. * Until further notice. * At 9:15 AM EDT Friday the stage was 64.0 feet. * Flood stage is 59.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 59.9 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 56.0 feet, The boat ramp and floating dock at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 58.0 feet, Picnic Areas and campsites at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 59.0 feet, Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs is generally closed to the public as access roads within the park become flooded. * Impact...At 60.0 feet, A driveway near Southwest 102nd Court in Union County begins to flood at this level. Flooding along the river continues to impact boat ramps, docks and campgrounds in the area. * Impact...At 62.0 feet, In Union County, flooding expands across farm land south of County Road 18 and approaches the road surface about 1 mile east of Southwest County Road 241. * Impact...At 63.0 feet, Southwest 99th Avenue in Union County begins to flood. * Impact...At 64.0 feet, Southwest 99th Avenue in Union County is subject to closure above this level restricting access to homes near the river. Water begins to approach a couple of residences in the area. Structures south of County Road 18 near Southwest 78th Court begin to flood.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
City
Suwannee, FL
County
Alachua County, FL
City
Worthington Springs, FL
County
Union County, FL
City
Santa Fe, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic Areas#Three Rivers#County Road#Farm Land#Extreme Weather#Alachua Union#The Santa Fe#The Santa Fe River#Chastain Seay Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Van Horn, TXPosted by
Reuters

'Road to space': billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

VAN HORN, Texas, July 20 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, soared about 66.5 miles (107 km) above the Texas desert aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle on Tuesday and returned safely to Earth, a historic suborbital flight that helps to inaugurate a new era of private commercial space tourism.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she has not yet accepted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 's (R-Calif.) Republican picks for the Jan. 6 select committee. "I'm reviewing that," she said Tuesday morning. But opening the door to McCarthy's selections, Pelosi is also emphasizing that those lawmakers who voted...
POTUSCNN

The first Capitol riot felony sentence was exactly the right call

(CNN) — On July 19, Paul A. Hodgkins, the first insurrectionist convicted of a felony to be sentenced for his crime of storming the Capitol on January 6, received an eight-month sentence to federal prison. Federal district court Judge Randolph Moss, former Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice, sent a pitch perfect sentencing message in two important ways.

Comments / 0

Community Policy