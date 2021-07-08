Cancel
Lavaca County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Lavaca by NWS

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 12:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 08:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lavaca The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Lavaca County in south central Texas * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 645 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hope, U.S. Highway 77 and State Highway 111. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler#State Highway 111
