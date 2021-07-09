Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS

weather.gov
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. For the SANTA FE...including Fort White...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 945 AM EDT. ...Forecast flooding increased from Moderate to Major severity The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Fort White. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 24.1 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.1 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Minor damage to dwellings is possible due to boat wash. * Impact...At 23.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the centerline of the US 27 Bridge downstream to one-half mile upstream from the State Road 47 Bridge. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Damage to homes at low elevation as well as basement areas underneath homes on stilts is likely. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Major damage and disruption to the community is expected. Roads will be cut off and many homes will be surrounded by water. Boat wash damage to homes will be severe.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort White, FL
County
Columbia County, FL
State
Florida State
County
Gilchrist County, FL
City
Santa Fe, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish And Wildlife#Three Rivers#Worthington#Estates#Extreme Weather#Columbia#Gilchrist Forecast#The Santa Fe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from floor event final

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Simone Biles will not compete in Monday's floor exercise final, leaving her with just one more event to win another medal at the Tokyo Games. USA Gymnastics said on Sunday that Biles had withdrawn from the event final for floor and would make a decision later this week on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump helps raise $56 million in first six months of 2021

Former President Trump helped Republicans raise $56 million in the first six months of 2021, underscoring his continued sway within the GOP. Trump helped raise $56 million between Jan. 1 and June 30, the GOP's online fundraising platform WinRed reported Friday, according to Reuters. This includes more than $34 million...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Disney makes vaccination mandatory for on-site U.S. employees

July 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Friday it was making vaccination mandatory for all its on-site salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases. "Employees who aren't already vaccinated and are working on-site...

Comments / 0

Community Policy