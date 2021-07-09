Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. For the SANTA FE...including Fort White...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 945 AM EDT. ...Forecast flooding increased from Moderate to Major severity The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Fort White. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 24.1 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.1 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Minor damage to dwellings is possible due to boat wash. * Impact...At 23.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the centerline of the US 27 Bridge downstream to one-half mile upstream from the State Road 47 Bridge. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Damage to homes at low elevation as well as basement areas underneath homes on stilts is likely. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Major damage and disruption to the community is expected. Roads will be cut off and many homes will be surrounded by water. Boat wash damage to homes will be severe.