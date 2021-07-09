EXTREME HEAT DAMAGES TREES, PLANTS

From Kate Skinner, Tillamook State Forester, Oregon Department of Forestry: “We are getting calls and emails about the damage people are seeing on the ridges, Garibaldi, along Highway 6 and many other places as well as in their backyards. The die back on trees is due to the continuing drought and exasperated by the Heat Dome a couple weeks ago. This last week the trees are changing color and it seems to have impacted multiple species and its most evident in the hemlock and cedar right now. Depending on the amount of damage, the mature trees are expected to recover but younger trees and seedlings may not. We will continue to see impacts on the forest and trees as the drought will last through summer, even on the coast. “