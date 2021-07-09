Doctor Who season 13: Virtual SDCC panel set with Jodie Whittaker, cast

It's hard to believe that we're only a little more than two weeks away from San Diego Comic-Con's virtual three-day convention (July 23-25), but it got a whole lot more real for Doctor Who fans on Wednesday. That's when they learned stars Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill & John Bishop, and showrunner Chris Chibnall will be taking part in a virtual panel on Sunday, July 25. And get this: they're teasing "a very special surprise guest" with them when Melanie McFarland steps up to moderate the panel. Could it be a very familiar face returning for the season? We're doubting it's John Barrowman. But maybe Jo Martin? Would Chibnall use this moment to introduce the next Doctor? Hmmm… looks like we'll find out in 18 days…