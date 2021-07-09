Cancel
Doctor Who season 13: Virtual SDCC panel set with Jodie Whittaker, cast

cartermatt.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe know that Doctor Who season 13 is poised to arrive at some point this year — so why not get a chance to learn a little bit more about it?. Luckily, this does seem to be something that the folks at the BBC are setting us up to do. In a new post on Twitter, it has been confirmed that Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, John Bishop, and showrunner Chris Chibnall will all take part in a virtual San Diego Comic-Con panel on Sunday, July 25. Not only that, but they hyped up a special guest turning up at some point!

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bishop
Person
Mandip Gill
Person
Jodie Whittaker
Person
Chris Chibnall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Next Doctor#Sdcc#Bbc One#Virtual Sdcc
