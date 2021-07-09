Doctor Who season 13: Virtual SDCC panel set with Jodie Whittaker, cast
We know that Doctor Who season 13 is poised to arrive at some point this year — so why not get a chance to learn a little bit more about it?. Luckily, this does seem to be something that the folks at the BBC are setting us up to do. In a new post on Twitter, it has been confirmed that Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, John Bishop, and showrunner Chris Chibnall will all take part in a virtual San Diego Comic-Con panel on Sunday, July 25. Not only that, but they hyped up a special guest turning up at some point!cartermatt.com
