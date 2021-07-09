The Bachelorette episode 6 spoilers: Why is Katie in a wedding dress?
As you look towards The Bachelorette episode 6, what in the world is going on with Katie Thurston? Did she find her perfect guy and is getting married next week?. Okay, so the answer to that is probably a no … but the producers clearly want you to think that for a moment. How else can you explain the photo above from the next all-new episode of the show? (We can only imagine how some of the in-episode promos could hype this up!)cartermatt.com
