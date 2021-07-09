Making It season 3 episode 4 spoilers: ALL of the holidays!

As we prepare for the Good Witch series finale on Hallmark Channel next weekend, there is really one question worth wondering: Will Cassie be okay?. At the end of tonight’s new episode, we saw Catherine Bell’s character collapse — it was a dramatic ending, and it probably could have been even more so had the promo not spoiled the outcome. In this video, the network confirmed that Cassie was alive and well, and looking to team up with her fellow Merriwicks one final time. The network clearly wants us to think that we’re building towards an epic showdown and they are not leaving us any hope that the story could continue. There was no suggestion of future movies or some sort of revival down the line — this is it.