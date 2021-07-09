Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

Pro Wrestling Torch
 12 days ago

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.

www.pwtorch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ren Narita
Person
Jeff Cobb
Person
Shingo Takagi
Person
Tomohiro Ishii
Person
Shota Umino
Person
Fred Yehi
Person
Lio Rush
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Japan#Central Place#Combat#Japanese#Pro Wrestling Torch#Ppv#Njpwworld Com#Bullet Club#Njpw World#Fite Tv#English#Evil Dick Togo#Kota Ibushi#Kazuchika Okada Yoh#Kenta Yujiro#Takahashi Tomohiro Ishii#Ryusuke Taguchi#Summer Struggle Tour#T J P Clark#Fred Yehi Wheeler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEringsidenews.com

Why Charlotte Flair’s WWE RAW Women’s Title Reign Was So Short

Charlotte Flair is on her way to becoming one of the most decorated champions in WWE history. She lost the RAW Women’s Title on RAW this week, but that still counted as a title run, no matter how short it is. There is a reason why she got such a short reign.
WWE411mania.com

Sami Callihan on Kenny Omega: ‘He Disrespected the Company I Love’

– talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy spoke to Impact Wrestling star Sami Callihan, who is scheduled to challenge Kenny Omega for the Impact World title this Saturday at Slammiversary 2021. Below are some highlights. Sami Callihan on Kenny Omega as Impact World champion: “Kenny Omega came to IMPACT Wrestling and not only...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan First AEW Match Rumor Leaks

The rumor mill just doesn’t stop when it comes to Daniel Bryan. Now more than ever it looks like Bryan could very well be making the jump to AEW like many of us had thought would happen from the start…Alexa Bliss ‘Revealing’ New Ring Gear Photos Leak. As translated by...
WWEringsidenews.com

New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned At Great American Bash

WWE held the Great American Bash tonight on the USA Network. They presented three title matches and the third contest resulted in a surprise title change. The NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles now belong to new owners. The Way’s Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell defended the NXT Women’s Tag Tam...
WWEf4wonline.com

Jay White appears at Slammiversary, stares down Kenny Omega

Jay White appeared at the end of Impact's Slammiversary pay-per-view tonight and stood face-to-face with the former leader of the Bullet Club, Kenny Omega. The end of Slammiversary had Omega retain the Impact World title over Sami Callihan after pinning him following the One Winged Angel into nearby thumbtacks. Omega, The Good Brothers, and Don Callis all celebrated until the lights went out. Jay White came out, carrying the NEVER Openweight title. Omega and the Good Brothers responded by holding up the too sweet sign, motioning for White to join them. Before White could do anything, someone came running down to the ring. The show immediately went off the air with no resolution.
wrestlingnewsworld.com

New Champions Crowned and Superstar Returns

Tonight at The Great American Bash three championships were up for grabs. It seem that we were following a trend tonight as MSK and LA Knight retained their titles but could The Way, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell do the same?. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell defended their titles against...
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Team Split Leads To Surprise Title Change On Monday Night Raw

Not the intended result. With so many wrestlers and characters on WWE television, it can make sense to put them together and see what they can do as a combined force. Some of these instances work a lot better than others and that has been the case as of late on Monday Night Raw. That being said, one such group seems to be no more, but the split resulted in a surprise ending.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 7/5 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann): New Japan Kizuna Road July 2 thoughts, preview of upcoming events, is New Japan schedule too packed, Beyond Wrestling Project Dolphin review, more (48 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. They start the show off with a review of the July 2 Kizuna Road event with a focus on the trial matches of young lion wrestlers Yota Tsuji and Yuya Uemura. Radican and Fann then talk about New Japan’s busy schedule starting now right through the Summer and into G1 in the fall. The show concludes with a look at Beyond Wrestling and how they are rebuilding post-COVID-19 with a full review of the June 4 Project Dolphin event. Download this show now!
Combat Sportsf4wonline.com

New champions crowned at NJPW Summer Struggle in Sapporo

New champions were crowned on night two of NJPW Summer Struggle in Sapporo. Tetsuya Naito and SANADA defeated Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. in the main event of today's show to win the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team titles. Following a battle of nearly 37 minutes, Naito pinned Sabre after hitting Destino.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Kenny Omega ‘Botched’ Slammiversary Finish Leaks

Impact Wrestling’s annual Slammiversary pay=per=view event was filled with tons shocks and surprises. Numerous former WWE talent such as No Way Jose, Chelsea Green and Mickie James showed up in-person to the event and a package hyping the former Aiden English was shown as well. In the main event, Impact...
ewrestlingnews.com

New ROH Tag-Team Champions Crowned At Sunday Night’s ‘Best In The World’ PPV

As seen during Sunday Night’s ROH “Best in the World” pay-per-view event, new ROH World Tag-Team Champions were crowned, as Chris Dickinson and Homicide defeated Rhett Titus and Jonathan Gresham to capture the titles. While Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams were the original champions, Williams was not cleared to compete...
Pro Wrestling Torch

7/14 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page in a Coffin Match, Jon Moxley vs. Karl Anderson, Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Before the match Eddie Kingston hit Gallows with a pipe, leaving Moxley and Anderson alone in the ring. Moxley had a short advantage to start, the two men then met in the middle of the ring and traded strikes for almost 40 seconds. Anderson used some unsavory tactics and he was in control, until Moxley used a clothesline to knock Anderson out of the ring. Moxley then threw Anderson into the barricade and the two men fought on the entrance ramp. Here Anderson took control and he took Moxley back to the outer ring area. Moxley quickly countered and threw Anderson back to the ring.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Star ‘Exposes’ Bad Michael Cole Lie

Current AEW Star and former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho is no doubt one of the most accomplished and popular pro wrestlers to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. He has competed in several promotions such as WCW, WWE, ECW, New Japan Pro Wrestling and AEW among others. He is also well aware of how it is to work with Michael Cole. Chris Jericho also previously dropped a major return bombshell.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

Tag Team Championship match added to Money in the Bank

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The WWE Rag Tag Team Championship will be on the line at Money in the Bank on Sunday. After this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE announced that The Viking Raiders would face A.J. Styles & Omos for the titles during Sunday’s PPV event. Monday on Raw, members of both teams faced off in singles matches. Ivar defeated Styles and Omos defeated Erik.
Combat SportsPro Wrestling Torch

7/11 NEW JAPAN SHOWDOWN IN SAPPORO: N2 REPORT: Radican’s results & analysis of Cobb & O-Khan vs. Okada & Yoh, Tekkers vs. LIJ main event tag title match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RADICAN’S NEW JAPAN SUMMER STRUGGLE IN SAPPORO: NIGHT 2 REPORT. Commentary: Kevin Kelly and Chris Charlton on remote location. (1) YOSHINOBU KANEMURA & EL DESPERADO vs. YUYA UEMURA & SHO. Kanemaru got the win after hitting Deep Impact on Uemura.
Pro Wrestling Torch

7/10 RING OF HONOR TV REPORT: Major triple threat tag team match, PJ Black vs. Flip Gordon, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RING OF HONOR TV (EPISODE #512) AIRED ON SINCLAIR SYNDICATED TV & ROHWRESTLING.COM. -The opening theme aired. Quinn McKay welcomes fans to the episode by plugging Ring of Honor’s Best in the World pay per view taking place on Sunday, July 11. The announced main event is a triple threat tag team match between Vlnce Unltd (Brody King and Tony Deppen); The Foundation (Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham); and LFI (Kenny King and Dragon Lee). Quinn also announces a single contest between PJ Black and Flip Gordon but that the opening match will be a return as a tag team of the Briscoes versus Dante Caballero and Joe Keys of the ROH Dojo.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 7/13 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks talk Orndorff, Money in the Bank preview, Lashley on Raw, impact of crowds returning, ROH PPV, NXT, more (140 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Greg Parks, a long-time Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter columnist and host of the PWTorch Dailycast’s “Wrestling Night in America” Sunday show. They begin with thoughts on Bobby Lashley’s angle at the end of Raw on Monday and what it means. Then they discuss Paul Orndorff’s career. Other topics include AEW viewership last week when they returned to the road, the importance of WWE correcting course and sparking interest in upcoming weeks back on the road, ROH’s PPV and the way the ROH Title changed hands, what could spark NXT, and a full Money in the Bank PPV preview.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

7/12 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on final Thunderdome Raw, MITB go-home, Lashley vs. Woods, Sheamus vs. Carrillo U.S. title match, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... JULY 12, 2021 (Recorded 7/6) TAMPA, FLA. AT YUENGLING CENTER (THE “THUNDERDOME”) REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR. Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Ring Announcer: Mike Rome. Backstage Correspondent(s): Kevin Patrick, Sarah Schreiber. Tonight after the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy