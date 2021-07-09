7/2 WWE RAW TALK REPORT: The New Day being better than Bobby Lashley, Ricochet ready for MITB, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... McIntyre – Mahal – MISS: Having Drew McIntyre involved in a budding feud against Jinder Mahal doesn’t help Mahal as much as it hurts McIntyre. His star power is being lowered right before he finally gets to perform in front of live fans after helping carry Raw through the pandemic era. Throw in his silly stories that get worse each week (it wasn’t too bad when he was talking about Scottish history and legends, but when he starts to get into mythology or supernatural things like claiming his sword is made from a tooth of the Loch Ness Monster, he comes across poorly), and McIntyre isn’t looking at all like the top star he was in 2020. If Mahal didn’t really steal his sword, then why did he need to destroy Mahal’s motorcycle? That was very predictable. My bigger fear is that Mahal will cost McIntyre in the Money in the Bank match at the PPV. I don’t want McIntyre to win the briefcase, but I don’t want to see interference in that match.