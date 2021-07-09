Cancel
Bethlehem, PA

MUSIKFEST ANNOUNCES FOOD VENDORS

By The Valley Ledger
thevalleyledger.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Fest goers will be able to enjoy a wide range of food and drink options during Musikfest, Aug. 6-15, 2021. BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The nation’s largest free music festival, Musikfest, is proud to welcome more than 30 food vendors to the ‘fest taking place in person Aug. 6-15, 2021 in Bethlehem, Pa. The foods of the ‘fest are second only to the music and patrons have been feasting for nearly 40 years. This year, ArtsQuest is proud to announce an array of food and beverage options, including festival favorites, hot new vendors and dishes from ArtsQuest’s new restaurant Palette & Pour.

