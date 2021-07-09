Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

FREE PODCAST 7/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – Podcast of Honor: Ryan and Tyler preview and predict ROH’s 2021 Best in the World PPV, break down this week’s TV and YouTube content, more (118 min)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Ryan and Tyler preview and predict ROH’s 2021 Best in the World PPV. They predict each and every match, as well as some surprise predictions for what ROH fans should expect this weekend. They also break down this week’s episode of TV and all the YouTube content.

www.pwtorch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Min#Ppv#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Podcast
News Break
WWE
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Not Returning To The Ring Anytime Soon

Rain check? It can be very frustrating to see a wrestler appear so promising and then have everything fall apart for one reason or another. This could be anything from an injury to storyline issues to a personal situation, but what matters at the end is that they are out of the ring for whatever reason. That is the case with a certain WWE star and it might be even longer before we see a return.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Blame Big Name For Money in the Bank Disaster

Fans watching WWE’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view event tonight got a unwelcome development as Peacock’s stream suffered through technical difficulties for a good chunk of the event. This affected a majority of the WWE universe. It is being reported that the issues are now taken care of the stream is now working as normally intended. Peacock also had issues during last month’s Hell in a Cell event. Pat McAfee said Edge’s eyes were ‘fluttering like Peacock’ during the main event.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Team Split Leads To Surprise Title Change On Monday Night Raw

Not the intended result. With so many wrestlers and characters on WWE television, it can make sense to put them together and see what they can do as a combined force. Some of these instances work a lot better than others and that has been the case as of late on Monday Night Raw. That being said, one such group seems to be no more, but the split resulted in a surprise ending.
WWEringsidenews.com

Andrade El Idolo Reacts To Charlotte Flair Losing RAW Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair has been largely criticized for getting undeserved title opportunities and title runs that should have gone to other more-deserving WWE Superstars. This continues to draw the ire of fans as she gets thrust into every conceivable title picture imaginable. However, it cannot be denied that Charlotte Flair is...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 7/6 – WKH – The News: NXT Great American Bash full review, Jimmy Uso’s DUI, Dynamite preview, ROH PPV line-up preview, Smackdown viewership (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including a full rundown and analysis of NXT Great American Bash, Jimmy Uso’s DUI, a preview of AEW Dynamite, a look at the ROH Best in the World PPV line-up, and Smackdown viewership.
Video GameseMarketer

The Weekly Listen: Amazon's next act, Clubhouse vs. podcasts, and TV ads on consoles

EMarketer · The Weekly Listen: Amazon's Next Act, Clubhouse vs. Podcasts, and TV Ads on Consoles | Jul 9, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss what the most interesting areas of Amazon's business are, what longer videos mean for TikTok, why marketers should focus on Clubhouse and/or podcasts, why one company is bringing TV ads to console games, where Walmart beats Amazon, when we can expect to enjoy space tourism, and more. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer director of forecasting Cindy Liu, forecasting analyst Peter Vahle and analyst at Insider Intelligence Blake Droesch.
WWEcwlasvegas.com

'Ring of Honor' power couple talks Best in the World PPV match

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ring of Honor welcomes back fans for the first time in over a year and half at Best in the World on Sunday night, live on pay-per-view and streaming for HonorClub. Ring of Honor Wrestling’s power couple, multi-time World Tag Team champion Mike Bennett and “The...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

7/12 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on final Thunderdome Raw, MITB go-home, Lashley vs. Woods, Sheamus vs. Carrillo U.S. title match, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... JULY 12, 2021 (Recorded 7/6) TAMPA, FLA. AT YUENGLING CENTER (THE “THUNDERDOME”) REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR. Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Ring Announcer: Mike Rome. Backstage Correspondent(s): Kevin Patrick, Sarah Schreiber. Tonight after the...
UFCsportsgamblingpodcast.com

UFC 264 Preview & Bets (#Degens Love Parlays) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.53)

UFC 264 Preview & Bets (#Degens Love Parlays) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.53) Conor McGregor returns to the octagon on Saturday to try to avenge his loss to Dustin Poirier, so your MMA gambling buds (Daniel Vreeland & Jeff Fox) are back with winning bets for you. If you like live dogs, then this card is the one for you, as Gumby goes crazy and picks SEVEN underdogs for Saturday. Plus, we don’t only have a two-fight parlay, nor just a three-fight parlay, but a FOUR-FIGHT parlay for you #degens out there. Let it ride!
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Star Headed To WWE SummerSlam?

Former Lucha Underground Champion and AEW star Marty The Moth, a.k.a. Marty Casaus, was on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily and said that he is set for a try-out that will take place during SummerSlam week. WWE had announced that they will be holding tryouts in Las...
MusicLas Vegas Weekly

Staff Pick—Best DJ Podcast: R.O.A.D. (Reflections of a DJ)

DJ Crooked, Jaime Da Great, DJ Neva and DJ D. Miles took their audio show to the next level during the past year, stretching beyond music and the industry and talking election politics, COVID-19 effects and conspiracy theories. Add that depth to savvy takes and great guests like Lil Jon, White Shadow and Sujit Kundu, and it’s clear this pod isn’t just for DJs. Reflectionsofadj.com.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On The WWE Money In The Bank Streaming Issues, Peacock Responds To Fans

One of the hottest social media topics on WWE’s Money In the Bank pay-per-view were the streaming issues experienced on Peacock and the WWE Network. The heavy buffering issues began with the RAW Women’s Title match between Rhea Ripley and new champion Charlotte Flair, and were resolved a few minutes into the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, which was won by Big E. Many fans apparently missed all of the backstage segment with Riddle, Rick Boogs and King Shinsuke Nakamura, and the entrances to the Men’s MITB Ladder Match.
UFCsportsgamblingpodcast.com

UFC Vegas 31 Recap (Cupcakes for Everyone)| MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.56)

UFC Vegas 31 Recap (Cupcakes for Everyone)| MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.56) With Juicy J (Jeff Fox) out of town again, Kurt Chase-Patrick pops by to discuss the comings and goings of UFC Vegas 31. He and Gumby Vreeland debate the change in the stock for Islam Makhachev after his main event victory and then talk about the best business practices for booking Miesha Tate again. Oh yeah, and did we mention that Jeff and Gumby were hot again this week?
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

7/10 WWE TALKING SMACK REPORT: Carmella talks her championship opportunity, Edge addresses MITB, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... This week’s guests: King Nakamura w/Boogs, Carmella, and Edge. – Kayla welcomed us to the final Talking Smack in the Thunderdome before introducing Pat McAfee who again is co-hosting. The story they are giving us is that Paul Heyman is busy taking care of business with Roman and company. I am okay with McAfee though we really didn’t need a recap of McAfee soaking his feet with Big E at ringside.
WWEPWMania

WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (7/20)

WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s NXT on the USA Network- -Raquel Gonzalez defends the Women’s Championship vs. Xia Li. -Roderick Strong & Tyler Rust vs. Kushida & Bobby Fish. It’s also being teased that NXT Champion Karrion Kross will find out his next challenger after beating Johnny Gargano...

Comments / 0

Community Policy