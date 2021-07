The Owensboro Community & Technical College (OCTC) Dean’s List recognizes the academic excellence of students in Spring 2021 who earned at least a 3.5 grade point average (GPA) while successfully completing 12 hours or more of course work numbered 100 or above and part-time students enrolled in 3 to 11 credit hours who have a cumulative 3.5 GPA and have successfully completed a total of at least 15 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above.