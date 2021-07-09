Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Japan’s households, firms keep saving on prolonged impact of pandemic

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s currency in circulation and bank deposits hit a record high for the fourth straight month in June, data showed on Friday, as households and companies continued to pile up savings on uncertainty over the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The data highlights how Japan is...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of Japan#Tokyo#Reuters#M3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan rebounds from 10-day low on heavy corporate demand, steady LPR fix

SHANGHAI, July 20 (Reuters) - China's yuan rebounded from a 10-day low against the dollar, as the local currency got a helping hand from Tuesday's steady fixing of the benchmark lending rate and corporate demand. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4855 per dollar, 155 pips or 0.24% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4700, the weakest since May 6. The spot market bounced from a 10-day low of 6.4915 per dollar hit on Monday and traded at 6.4870 by midday, 35 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Traders said robust corporate demand for the yuan as it weakened towards the psychologically important 6.5 per dollar level offset broad safe-haven driven strength in the U.S. currency. As the Delta variant of the coronavirus wreaks havoc across many countries, Carie Li, economist at OCBC Wing Hang bank, said risk aversion could further lift the dollar in the short term. "Subsequently, if data supports normalisation in U.S. Federal Reserve policy, the dollar index may remain strong," Li said in a note. "If the dollar index rises past 93, or even to the year-to-date's high of 93.5, we will see if the yuan can hold the 6.50 mark against the U.S. dollar." The slight strength in the yuan was also underpinned by China's decision to keep its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged this month, despite growing expectations for a cut after a surprise lowering of bank reserve requirements. The yuan's value against its major trading partners, as measured by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) index, surged to 98.46 on Tuesday, the highest since March 2016, according to Reuters' calculations based on official data. Analysts attributed the firmer CFETS index to relatively smaller declines in the yuan than in its peers. Many investors take 98 as the ceiling for the index and its persistent strength could prompt some central bank action to rein in the yuan as an appreciating index disadvantages China's exporters, said a trader at a Chinese bank. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.869, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4926 per dollar. The yuan market at 0401 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4855 6.47 -0.24% Spot yuan 6.487 6.4905 0.05% Divergence from 0.02% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.64% Spot change since 2005 27.59% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.35 98.35 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.869 92.877 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4926 -0.09% * Offshore 6.661 -2.63% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Businesshoustonmirror.com

Japan's core consumer prices rise 0.2 pct in June

TOKYO, July 20 (Xinhua) -- Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in June as the rise of energy prices more than offset the fall of mobile phone fees, the Japanese government data showed Tuesday. According to Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, excluding volatile fresh food items,...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Australia's Central Bank May Reverse Policy Taper Decision - Economists

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's central bank will likely reverse its decision to taper its bond buying programme if Sydney remains in a coronavirus lockdown when the board meets on Aug.3, economists at the country's top banks said on Tuesday. Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced it...
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Up, Boosted by Ongoing COVID-19 Worries

Investing.com – Gold was up on Tuesday morning in Asia as concerns over the recent COVID-19 outbreaks involving the Delta variant in several countries also gave the safe-haven yellow metal a boost. Gold futures were up 0.51% to $1,818.50 by 1:05 PM ET (5:05 AM GMT) after falling to a...
Businessmarketpulse.com

Yen drifting, Japan CPI as expected

The Japanese yen has settled down on Tuesday, after starting the week with strong gains. In the European session, USD/JPY is trading at 109.38, down 0.04% on the day. The yen remains relatively strong and dropped as low as 109.05 on Wednesday, its lowest level since May. Japan inflation ticks...
Businessbirminghamnews.net

Fitch affirms Malaysia at BBB+ with stable outlook

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Fitch Ratings on Monday affirmed Malaysia's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a stable outlook. Malaysia's rating balances prospects for strong and broad-based medium-term growth and persistent current account surpluses with a highly diversified export base, against high public debt, a low government revenue base and lingering political uncertainty, the rating agency said in a statement.
EconomyForexTV.com

Japan Govt Keeps Economic View Unchanged

Japan’s government retained its economic assessment for the second straight month in July, the Cabinet Office said in its monthly report, released Monday. The Japanese economy showed weakness in some components further, although it remains in picking up in a severe situation due to the Novel Coronavirus. The government maintained...
Economynfcw.com

People’s Bank of China issues digital yuan trial progress report

Nearly 21m (20.87m) personal and 3.51m corporate digital yuan wallets have so far been issued during China’s ongoing trials of its central bank digital currency (CBDC), the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has revealed. To date, the digital currency — also known as e-CNY — has been used to make...
Economykdal610.com

China likely to keep lending benchmark LPR steady in July, outlook divided

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China will likely keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at its July fixing on Tuesday, a small majority of respondents to a Reuters survey believe, but there are growing expectations for a cut after a surprise lowering of bank reserve requirements. Eleven traders and analysts, or 52.4%...
Business104.1 WIKY

Japan maintains economic assessment in July report

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan kept the overall assessment of its economy unchanged for a second straight month in July, retaining the view that conditions remain severe due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In a monthly report approved by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s cabinet on Monday, the government said...
Businessinvesting.com

Japan's core inflation hits 15-month high on energy costs

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.2% in June from a year earlier to mark the fastest annual pace in over a year, data showed on Tuesday, a sign the impact of global commodity inflation was gradually broadening. But the increase, driven largely by higher energy costs, was much...
Economy104.1 WIKY

China holds benchmark lending rate for 15th straight month

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged at its monthly fixing on Tuesday, despite growing expectations for a cut after a surprise lowering of bank reserve requirements. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.85%. The five-year LPR remained at 4.65%....
EconomyAgriculture Online

China to buy 20,000 T of pork for state reserves on July 21

BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - China will buy 20,000 tonnes of frozen pork for its state reserves on July 21, a notice posted by the China Merchandise Reserve Management Center showed on Sunday. A previous notice from the reserve management centre said China would buy 13,000 tonnes of frozen pork...
EconomyDailyFx

AUD/USD Under Fire as Australian Lockdowns Ramp Up, Risk Trends in Focus

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Asia-Pacific, Covid, Sentiment - Talking Points. Australian Dollar faces worsening picture as local lockdowns expand. Asia-Pacific markets left to prevailing trends on quiet economic docket. AUD/USD faces tough technical picture after breaking September high. Monday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. Asia-Pacific markets face a shaky open to the week after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy