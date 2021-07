Masako Kenley was a 53-year-old woman who lived in Sandy, Utah. She went missing on July 2, 2021, and her body was later found by the Jordan River. She had been shot and killed. The 75-year-old man who is accused of the murder is a former co-worker who had worked with Kenley years earlier. Her purse and shoe were discovered in the trunk of his car. He had apparently tried to commit suicide and was taken into custody from a hospital.