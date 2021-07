Haiti’s interim prime minister Claude Joseph will step down, a top official confirmed today.The move comes in the wake of the 7 July assassination of president Jovenel Moise, who was fatally shot when assailants armed with assault rifles stormed his private residence in the hills above Port-au-Prince.Elections minister Mathias Pierre said negotiations are still ongoing, but that Ariel Henry, who Mr Moise had designated to replace Mr Joseph a day before he was killed, will lead the country.The assassination of Mr Moise put the already troubled nation into chaos, coming amid a surge in gang violence and continued poor economic...