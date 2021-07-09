Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cubs top prospect Márquez sidelined with shoulder strain

Posted by 
NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brailyn Márquez, the Cubs' No. 1 overall prospect, is currently sidelined with a left shoulder strain, team president Jed Hoyer said Thursday. Márquez, 22, made his MLB debut in the 2020 regular season finale, flashing his potential with a fastball that hit triple digits. He hasn't pitched yet this season, however, at any level.

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Maples
Person
Jed Hoyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Double A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs have the financial power to go big in free agency this winter

With just 11 days until the July 30 trade deadline, it’s all eyes on the Chicago Cubs. Will the front office work out extensions with Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez, the latter of whom is reportedly seeking a deal north of $200 million? Or will this be the end of an era, with an exodus of big names from the 2016 World Series championship club.
MLBBleacher Report

Braves' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 MLB Deadline Approaching

The Atlanta Braves have been arguably the most disappointing team in baseball relative to preseason expectations after they came one win away from reaching the World Series a year ago. They are three games under .500 with a 38-41 record, but in a wide-open NL East, they are only 4.5...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. sprints to save family amid shooting at Nationals park

Saturday’s MLB game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals was suspended after gunshots were heard while the contest was ongoing. The incident occurred with the Padres batting at the top of the sixth inning. The sound of the gunshots echoed shortly after the final out, which sent both players and fans alike into a frenzy. The Nationals released a statement on the matter while also urging fans to exit the stadium. The initial instruction prior was to stay safely inside the arena.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBwmay.com

Another Injury For The Chicago White Sox

Add another name to the list that includes Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert, and Nick Madrigal for the Chicago White Sox as the team announced on Tuesday that catcher Yasmani Grandal will miss the next 4 to 6 weeks with a torn tendon in his left knee. Grandal suffered the injury in Monday night’s game versus the Minnesota Twins. Grandal is only hitting .188 on the season but does have 14 homers and 38 RBI’s.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners recalling top prospect Jarred Kelenic

The Seattle Mariners are recalling outfielder Jarred Kelenic, according to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. After much controversy earlier this year about service time manipulation and the resignation of Mariners president Kevin Mather, the star prospect was initially promoted in May. However, he struggled in his first 23 games to a line of .096/.185/.193, producing a measly wRC+ of 11. This slump caused the Mariners to option the rookie back to Triple-A Tacoma in June. Since that time, Kelenic has fared much better against Triple-A pitching, with a line of .306/.386/.622, for a wRC+ of 135. One very encouraging sign is Kelenic’s strikeout rate. After striking out in 28.3% of his plate appearances at the big league level, he has cut that essentially in half, to 14.3%, since his demotion.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

All-Star week stirs Cubs, Bryant trade rumors

DENVER – Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel hopped down from the chair set up next to his All-Star media availability sign. “Let’s go,” he said, turning to teammate Kris Bryant. “Come on, Kris, they said we’re done.”. The group of reporters surrounding Bryant had thinned by then, compared to the gaggle...
MLBMLB

Friday's top prospect performers

Here's a look at Friday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Braves: Drew Waters, OF (MLB No. 25), Triple-A Gwinnett. It was a pretty good day to be a Braves prospect. Starting with Waters: The Braves’ No. 2 prospect had another big performance at the plate. A day after he smacked a three-run homer, he went a perfect 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Over his past 10 games, Waters is slashing .350/.381/.675 with eight extra-base hits (including a triple) and eight RBIs. He’s also reached base in eight straight contests.
MLBPeoria Journal Star

How Cubs, Cardinals and Sox prospects fared in the MLB Futures Game

All-Star festivities kicked off Sunday at Coors Field with the Futures Game highlighting baseball’s top prospects. The National League’s 8-3, seven-inning win over the American League featured plenty of offense. One Chicago White Sox prospect, and two each from the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals represented their organizations — led by Cubs outfield prospect Brennen Davis’ MVP performance.
MLBfangraphs.com

Top 49 Prospects: Chicago Cubs

Below is an analysis of the prospects in the farm system of the Chicago Cubs. Scouting reports were compiled with information provided by industry sources as well as my own observations. As there was no minor league season in 2020, there are some instances where no new information was gleaned about a player. Players whose write-ups have not been meaningfully altered begin by telling you so. As always, I’ve leaned more heavily on sources from outside of a given org than those within for reasons of objectivity. Because outside scouts were not allowed at the alternate sites, I’ve primarily focused on data from there, and the context of that data, in my opinion, reduces how meaningful it is. Lastly, in an effort to more clearly indicate relievers’ anticipated roles, you’ll see two reliever designations, both on my lists and on The Board: MIRP, or multi-inning relief pitcher, and SIRP, or single-inning relief pitcher.
MLBBleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Joey Gallo, Jose Ramirez and More

As MLB teams put the finishing touches on their midseason assessments, they'll soon decide which bucket they fall into: buyers or sellers. That decision will then dictate their behavior between now and the June 30 trade deadline. With three teams sitting more than 20 games back of their respective division...
MLBBleacher Report

Cubs' 2021 MLB Draft Guide and Top Prospects to Target

After winning their third division title in five years with a 34-26 record last season, the Chicago Cubs hold the No. 21 overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft. The Cubs had top-10 picks four years in a row in the early 2010s, which helped them establish their franchise core with the likes of Javier Baez, Kris Bryant and Kyle Schwarber. With their recent success, they have spent more time picking at the back half of the first round, selecting high school shortstop Ed Howard with the No. 16 overall pick last year.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs add catching depth, sign former prospect Chirinos

The Cubs bolstered their catching depth Monday by signing veteran Robinson Chirinos to a one-year, big-league deal. To make room for Chirinos on the roster, the Cubs designated catcher Taylor Gushue for assignment. The Chirinos signing comes on the heels of the Cubs’ catching depth taking several painful hits in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy