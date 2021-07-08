Suspected Chinese hackers target telecoms, research in Taiwan, Recorded Future says

The federal contractor at the heart of a cyber-espionage campaign that caused months of consternation throughout the U.S. government says hackers have struck again. SolarWinds says an attacker leveraged a software vulnerability in a company product to carry out “limited, targeted attacks.” The unknown hacker used a zero-day flaw in SolarWinds’ Serv-U Managed File Transfer and Serv-U Secure FTP, which are used to transmit data, to target an unknown number of the firm’s customers. Such access would have allowed hackers to install programs; view, manipulate or delete data; or run their own software on an affected system, SolarWinds said in an advisory.