Suspected Chinese hackers target telecoms, research in Taiwan, Recorded Future says

By Tonya Riley
cyberscoop.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA semiconductor silicon wafer being tested. (Getty Images) A suspected Chinese state-sponsored group is targeting telecommunications organizations in Taiwan, Nepal and the Philippines, researchers at Recorded Future’s Insikt Group said in a report Thursday. Researchers noticed intrusions from the group, which investigators called TAG-22, in June targeting telecommunications organizations including...

