The Waiting Room: Poetry by K. R. Morrison

For 17 years, K.R. Morrison has been teaching English and Creative Writing at Galileo High School in San Francisco, Ca. She’s a drummer, writer, and these days she spends her time by the sea, near family in Southern California. Morrison’s first chapbook Cauldrons was recently published and released by Paper Press. She’s currently working on two new collections, including a large poetry manuscript titled, From her Wrist. Apart from reading at curations in New Orleans, Los Angeles, and New York, Morrison’s poetry has featured throughout several Bay Area readings. Her work has been published by Switchback, Quiet Lightning, Haight Ashbury Literary Journal, Gasconade Review and Great Weather for Media.