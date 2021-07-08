Cancel
Electronics

Product Review: Vidami Pedal

By Vanessa Izabella
guitargirlmag.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanessa Izabella checked out the Vidami pedal and here’s what she had to say in her gear review. Hey, everyone. Vanessa Izabella here for Guitar Girl Magazine. Today, we’re going to talk about the Vidami looper pedal. The Vidami is a really cool pedal because you can play, pause, rewind, fast forward, loop, and slow down videos on YouTube. So it’s a really great learning tool if you’re trying to learn chords, or a riff, or a guitar solo from a YouTube video. The best part about it is you can use all the controls with your feet, so your fingers don’t have to come off the fretboard.

#Copyrights#Guitar Solo#Guitar Girl Magazine
