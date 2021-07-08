Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Insurrectionist Pennsylvania Republican State Senator Demands an Arizona-style GQP Sham “Fraudit’, Gets Pushback From The State’s Democratic Leaders

By AZ BlueMeanie
blogforarizona.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe malignant cancer of Arizona Republican’s GQP sham “fraudit” has spread to Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports, A key Pa. Republican asks counties to hand over ballots and election equipment for an Arizona-style ‘audit’:. Eight months after the 2020 election, a key Pennsylvania Republican lawmaker is heeding former President Donald...

blogforarizona.net

Comments / 13

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Senate Democrats#State#Democratic#Gqp#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Oan#The Arizona Senate#Commonwealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Army
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

COVID-19 anxiety eclipses Olympics as athletes test positive

Rising anxiety over COVID-19 is dominating the focus on the Tokyo Olympics ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony, as infections emerging this week have sidelined athletes from the Games. After the pandemic sparked a yearlong delay of the Olympics, the virus is continuing to wreak havoc for the Games as dozens...

Comments / 13

Community Policy