Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Carl P. Leubsdorf | Whatever the reason, COVID vaccine holdouts are taking a gamble

By Daily Journal
Posted by 
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 11 days ago

In April, when the national drive to immunize everyone against COVID-19 was gaining steam, Johnson & Johnson had to delay the availability of its vaccine because of production glitches.

More recently, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group reported a “likely association” between the vaccinations and cardiac inflammations in a small number of younger Americans. But it concluded the cases were mostly mild and not life-threatening.

Such glitches were hardly surprising, given the unprecedented goal of vaccinating more than 300 million Americans in less than a year. While they likely slowed the effort, the main barrier remains the innate resistance to any shots in some parts of the population, many Republicans and younger, healthier people.

This is unfortunate. After all, every significant scientific analysis has shown COVID-19 vaccines are safe and do far more to prevent the disease or ease its impact than they do harm.

Those who don’t get vaccinated are far more prone to get COVID-19 than those who do, to endanger those around them, and to suffer potentially serious long-term medical consequences. An Associated Press study of CDC statistics concluded that fewer than 1,200 of the 853,000 COVID-19 hospital admissions in May were fully vaccinated, and only 150 of the 18,000 who died had gotten the needed two shots.

Some studies alleged that several thousand people died after getting the shots, but the CDC said there is no evidence of a connection between the vaccinations and the deaths.

Unfortunately, much of the resistance reflects the degree to which the entire fight against COVID-19 has become politicized, including the successful effort to develop the vaccines. More conservative states, where President Donald Trump’s support was higher last year, tend to have lower rates of vaccination — and higher rates of disease.

And far more self-identified Republicans than Democrats tell pollsters they won’t get shots.

That may reflect fallout from the way Trump initially downplayed the disease’s dangers, flouted scientific recommendations to wear masks and equated efforts by state and local officials implementing restrictive social distancing with curbs on freedom itself.

Last June, when the prevalence of the disease was nowhere close to its ultimate peak, he endorsed the efforts of critics in Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia, who waved the banner of freedom in fighting restrictions ordered by Democratic governors.

“LIBERATE MINNESOTA,” tweeted Trump last June. “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great Second Amendment,” a reference to laws passed by Virginia Democrats to curb some firearms access.

According to published accounts, Trump and his aides consistently expressed fear that implementation of stricter anti-COVID policies would damage his reelection chances.

And a new book by two Washington Post reporters says Marc Short, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, feared supplying protective face masks to every household would unnecessarily alarm people.

On the other hand, the fact that Trump was an incumbent simultaneously seeking to manage the pandemic and win reelection made it inevitable that Joe Biden, his Democratic rival, would make a major issue of his handling of the pandemic.

Since the election, Republican presidential hopefuls like Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida, Greg Abbott of Texas and Kristi Noem of South Dakota have made blatant political plays for Trump voters’ support by speeding reopening of their state’s economies and limiting localities that favored stricter measures.

Of course, the Democrats are not innocent of taking political advantage of vaccine efforts. The Biden administration, which rightfully deserves credit for mounting a successful all-out effort to halt COVID-19 since Jan. 20, has minimized credit to Trump for launching the vaccines.

On the other hand, it’s clear the outgoing administration failed to develop and implement a detailed plan for vaccinating Americans beyond allocating initial batches of vaccine among the states. The Biden administration built upon those efforts, expanding vaccination sites, convincing vaccine makers to increase production and constantly urging compliance.

Unlike the Trump administration’s mixed messages on the virus and its efforts to proclaim premature victory, Biden kept the focus on the need for protection, in part by setting public goals for Americans to do so.

The administration easily met its initial target of 100 million shots in its first 100 days. Its more recent one, protection of 70% of adult Americans with at least one of the two required vaccination shots by July 4, fell narrowly short, in part because of the resistance in certain areas.

But it came close. CDC statistics show 67% have gotten at least one dose, and 56% two doses. “The virus is on the run,” Biden said Tuesday. But the vaccination numbers are lower for younger Americans and in many southern and mountain states.

Still, there’s no way Biden and his administration are “losers” because their effort fell short. The White House still hopes to reach those goals by getting vaccines to as many holdouts as possible via primary care doctors, local pharmacies and mobile units at work sites and special events.

The losers will be those Americans who, for whatever reason, choose not to get the shots. As a result, they are increasing the likelihood they and those around them will suffer from the virus — or die from it — when most of the country is living a COVID-free future.

Comments / 0

Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

582
Followers
839
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kristi Noem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Second Amendment#Vaccinations#Covid#Johnson Johnson#Likely Association#Americans#Republicans#Associated Press#Cdc#Democrats#Democratic#Washington Post#Govs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSWashington Post

Michael Wolff blames CNN’s Brian Stelter for why ‘people can’t stand the media’

Author Michael Wolff likes to brand himself as an allegiance-free outsider journalist. And give him credit — he spread just that vibe in an appearance Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources.” After host Brian Stelter cross-examined Wolff on how he secured access to Trump for his reporting, Wolff called the show “incredibly repetitive,” among other unfavorable characterizations.
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Fox News’s Bret Baier fact-checks Trump’s election fraud claims: 'We will continue to present the facts'

On Special Report With Bret Baier Monday, Baier responded to a statement former President Donald Trump released on Friday, in which he specifically named Baier, who was anchoring for Fox News when the network called Arizona for President Biden. In the statement, Trump made several baseless claims of election fraud in Arizona, all of which Baier fact-checked.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

'Ingraham Angle' on Biden's COVID narrative, Dems infrastructure bill

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," July 19, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST:I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. We have a lot to get to. We have Senator Lindsey Graham, Glenn Greenwald, Victor Davis Hanson plus Raymond Arroyo with a hilarious "Seen & Unseen."
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Trump's 2020 loss gave the GOP the last key to 'win' the midterms

There was a time in the not too distant past when the Republican Party was known for its sneakiness, a product of the underhanded tricks of operatives like Lee Atwater and his protégés. These days, the GOP is more a fan of brute force tactics when it comes to winning elections, reworking the rules of the game to make it more winnable — potentially even when they haven't won the most votes.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump's latest dangerous vaccine pronouncement

(CNN) — The numbers are deeply worrisome. Covid-19 cases -- fueled by the fast-spreading Delta variant -- have nearly tripled over the past three weeks. Every state in the country has seen an increase in cases. It is, by any measure, a fraught moment in the 16-month fight against the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy