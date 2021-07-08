VoterGA.org Launches Full Georgia Audit Initiative

—————– Dear VoterGA Supporters,. This weekend we launched an initiative in support of a full Georgia audit. The audit would include physical ballots, Dominion server images and voter eligibility for all Georgia counties. We did this with a VoterGA “float” in the Woodstock parade and a booth at the Woodstock festival that exceeded my wildest expectations. Our float, booth and volunteers were a hit with the crowd at both places! The beautifully decorated and well-staffed booth was one of the most popular at the festival and the parade can only be described in video and pictures below. Special thanks to Marcia Cox (parade), Lisa Kaminsky (booth), Valla Ann Marcus (decorations), Maari Bennett (signs), Teresa Shen (videography), Jane Lu (apparel), Larry Hough (handouts), Mary Barbee (handouts and booth), Jan Galyen (everything) and the dozens of VoterGA members who chanted “Integrity, Transparency, GEORGIA AUDIT!” for a full hour as we marched in front of our decorated limo for the entire parade route! You can find photos and videos of the parade at #VoterGA. Here are some: