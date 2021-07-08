Secretary of State Katie Hobbs Asks Our Partisan Hack AG To Open An Investigation Into GQP Election Interference

A Republican member of the Texas House introduced a bill Monday seeking a forensic audit of the election in the state's largest counties. The Texas Voter Confidence Act, filed by GOP Rep. Steve Toth, would authorize the governor, the lieutenant governor and the speaker of the House — all of whom are Republicans — to select an independent third party to conduct the election audit. The review would focus on the votes cast in Texas' 13 counties with populations over 415,000.