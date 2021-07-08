Cancel
Maricopa County, AZ

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs Asks Our Partisan Hack AG To Open An Investigation Into GQP Election Interference

By AZ BlueMeanie
blogforarizona.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Republic reports, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs asks Attorney General Mark Brnovich to investigate possible election interference by Donald Trump, allies:. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Wednesday asked Attorney General Mark Brnovich to open a criminal investigation into possible efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to improperly influence Maricopa County supervisors as the ballots were still being tallied.

blogforarizona.net

Maricopa County, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Georgia State
Arizona Government
Kelli Ward
Rudy Giuliani
Katie Hobbs
Joe Biden
Ruben Gallego
Merrick Garland
Donald Trump
Presidential Election
Investigation
Republican Party
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
Democratic Party
Texas StateNBC News

Texas House Republican introduces bill calling for forensic audit of 2020 election

A Republican member of the Texas House introduced a bill Monday seeking a forensic audit of the election in the state's largest counties. The Texas Voter Confidence Act, filed by GOP Rep. Steve Toth, would authorize the governor, the lieutenant governor and the speaker of the House — all of whom are Republicans — to select an independent third party to conduct the election audit. The review would focus on the votes cast in Texas' 13 counties with populations over 415,000.
Arizona StateWashington Examiner

Arizona attorney general asks secretary of state for potential evidence of illegal voting

Attorney General Mark Brnovich requested potential evidence of illegal voting from the Arizona secretary of state, according to a new report. The email sent Wednesday by Jennifer Wright, an assistant attorney general overseeing Brnovich’s election integrity unit, follows Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs asking the Republican attorney general on July 7 to investigate possible election interference by former President Donald Trump and his allies in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential race.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

‘A propaganda tool’ for Trump: A second federal judge castigates attorneys who filed a lawsuit challenging the 2020 results

Just before Christmas, two Colorado lawyers filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of 160 million American voters, alleging a vast conspiracy to steal the 2020 presidential election by the voting equipment manufacturer Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook, its founder Mark Zuckerberg, his wife Priscilla Chan and elected officials in four states — and asking for $160 billion in damages.
Arizona StatePosted by
Forbes

Michigan, Arizona Move To Investigate Trump And GOP’s Election Interference Efforts Amid Republican Audit Push

State officials in Michigan and Arizona moved forward this week with efforts to investigate GOP attempts to interfere in the 2020 presidential election—including by former President Donald Trump himself—as Republicans continue to push claims of electoral fraud and launch their own efforts to investigate the election through controversial partisan audits.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Press: Two big lies are harming America

We’re in trouble. Americans are riven today, not by one, but by two big lies. One, Donald Trump ’s big lie that he, not Joe Biden, won the 2020 election. Two, that the coronavirus vaccine is ineffective and unsafe. The real problem is not that these two big lies are...
Arizona StatePosted by
CBS News

Arizona election audit has come up with few potential cases of voter fraud in 2020 election, AP investigation finds

An investigation by the Associated Press has found that out of 3 million ballots cast in Arizona in the 2020 presidential election, only 182 cases of potential voter fraud have been discovered. Meanwhile, in Washington, rising inflation and COVID misinformation are taking center stage on the Biden Administration's agenda. 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson is moderating this Sunday's Face The Nation. He joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss these topics and what to look forward to on Face the Nation.
Arizona Stateblogforarizona.net

As Arizona’s Next Attorney General, Diego Rodriguez will Represent the People

As Arizona’s Next Attorney General, Diego Rodriguez will Represent the People. Arizona Legislative District 27 State Representative Diego Rodriguez has had a long career in public service. First as a lawyer in the Pima County Attorney Office. Then as an attorney in private practice. Currently, he is representing the people of LD 27 in the Arizona State House.

