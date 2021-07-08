Secretary of State Katie Hobbs Asks Our Partisan Hack AG To Open An Investigation Into GQP Election Interference
The Arizona Republic reports, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs asks Attorney General Mark Brnovich to investigate possible election interference by Donald Trump, allies:. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Wednesday asked Attorney General Mark Brnovich to open a criminal investigation into possible efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to improperly influence Maricopa County supervisors as the ballots were still being tallied.blogforarizona.net
Comments / 4