APAC POTM Irregularities

Threat Intelligence Company Appoints Former Anomali Sales Executive and Additional Analyst Resources to Further Customer Growth and Drive New Partnership Momentum. Intel 471, the premier provider of cybercrime intelligence for leading intelligence, security, and fraud teams announced the appointment of Ms. Yang Coa as the company’s senior regional director, Asia-Pacific (APAC). She joins two Intel 471 analysts already on the ground providing in-region cyber threat intelligence. In this new position, Yang will be responsible for accelerating sales to achieve the company’s projected global sales goals and creating and fostering new and existing partnerships. Based in Singapore, Yang is a key member of the sales leadership team led by Andy Chandler, chief revenue officer (CRO).
