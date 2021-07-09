APAC POTM Irregularities

It has been the DPS that has been on display during the Overwatch League’s Summer Showdown. Each APAC team have their own style and priorities when it comes to their DPS players. The Shanghai Dragons and Chengdu Hunters are the two teams representing the APAC region in the Summer Showdown. Both come with strengths and weaknesses, as well as a love to play Pharah. Here is a look at how well the main DPS players of these two teams synergize with each other and their overall strength levels.