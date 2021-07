SANTA ANA, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimum Employer Solutions is thrilled, once again, to be named as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Orange County. "I'm so proud of all our employees at Optimum," says Optimum's President and founder Kevin Gramian. "Every one of them works hard to help our clients to be the best they can be — and they all contribute to creating a great culture in our own company. We learn from each other, have fun together and appreciate and value the rich diversity of cultures, knowledge and experiences that everyone contributes — and I think our clients do, too."