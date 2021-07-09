Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden needs to get real on Afghanistan exit to prevent Taliban takeover

By Daily Journal
Posted by 
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 11 days ago

The voice of my Afghan friend phoning from Herat was trembling.

“The security situation is getting really worse,” she said. “We don’t know what will happen tomorrow, or what will happen one hour from now. People are confused, scared, uncertain where to go.”

Earlier that day, the Taliban had nearly taken over a provincial capital in neighboring Badghis province, two hours away. Rumors were flying that high-level Afghan forces might surrender districts in Herat province to the Talibs. As someone who runs shelters for battered women in both provinces (a concept anathema to the Taliban), she is under severe threat, as are the women and staff in those shelters.

“Pray for us all,” she implored before she hung up, “particularly for human rights activists.”

Such is the bleak situation for Afghan women, for thousands of Afghan translators who helped the U.S. military, and, indeed, for the entire country. The Taliban is advancing with shocking speed as the U.S. military withdrawal nears completion.

But President Joe Biden still isn’t responding with the urgency the crisis demands.

On Thursday, in a televised address, Biden insisted that a Taliban takeover was “not inevitable.” He also said there was “zero parallel to Vietnam” and there would be no circumstance “where you see people lifted off the roof from the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan.”

And the president pledged to start relocation flights “this month” for translators who worked for the military.

But events are moving so fast in Afghanistan that they appear to be outrunning whatever plans the administration has (or hasn’t) made for after our military exit.

“The Biden administration is ignoring the realities on the ground,” says Bill Roggio, who closely tracks the Taliban’s advance as a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “Clearly the situation is dire, but the administration is telling us that what we see happening isn’t real.”

Roggio says the Taliban has nearly tripled the number of districts it controls in Afghanistan — to 203 out of 407 — since Biden announced a Sept. 11 exit date (now moved up to Aug. 30). An intelligence report (rebuffed by Biden) hypothesized that the Afghan government could collapse as soon as six months after the withdrawal.

I get that Biden wants to end America’s “longest war” after 20 years.

But it would have been smarter, and more cost-effective, to leave 3,000 or so U.S. forces in country as an insurance policy to provide the critical air support and maintenance that could have prevented a Taliban takeover. If that small U.S. force had stayed, which was taking almost no casualties, larger NATO forces and contractors would have stayed as well.

And the president should have junked the fake peace deal with the Taliban inked by former President Donald Trump that gifted the Taliban but undercut the Afghan government.

Instead, Biden insists the 300,000 Afghan troops and air force we trained can keep the Talibs at bay.

Sorry, let’s get real. The lack of critical close U.S. air support — the Afghan air force is simply inadequate — now leaves Afghan cities vulnerable.

Moreover, the swift, total U.S. military withdrawal — and impact on air support — has clearly trashed Afghan military morale; soldiers are fleeing even in the north, once a bastion of anti-Taliban feeling. Yet Biden insisted Thursday that the Afghan army was fully capable of handling the fight.

Meantime, the Afghan government in Kabul seems paralyzed by fear. “There was a false sense of security given to Afghan officials by the U.S. military and U.S. officials,” says Roggio.

Bottom line: Afghanistan could implode from within, sooner rather than later. And the Biden team doesn’t seem prepared for what that would mean.

Let’s just look at the administration’s handling of the morally fraught issue of evacuating translators who helped the U.S. military.

The State Department is trying to speed up a process that can take two to five years at best. But the consular department at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul is closed due to COVID-19. And the United States just handed over its last (huge) air base, Bagram, to the Afghans, which means translators must leave through the civilian airport — a question mark if Kabul becomes increasingly unsafe.

And it looks as if the administration is preparing to evacuate only a few thousand of the 18,000 translators on its list before the end of August. No one knows what will be possible after that.

Meantime, Afghan women like my friend in Herat don’t have the luxury of ignoring facts on the ground.

Comments / 0

Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

582
Followers
839
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Of Afghanistan#Kabul#Talibs#Nato#Anti Taliban#The State Department#Afghans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan says Taliban should end "occupation" in Afghanistan

ISTANBUL, July 19 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the Taliban should "end the occupation of their brothers' soil", and played down a warning from the militant group of consequences if Turkish troops remain in Afghanistan to run Kabul airport. The Taliban ruled Afghanistan with an...
WorldBirmingham Star

Western Countries' Embassies in Afghanistan Call on Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan] July 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The embassies to Afghanistan of several countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the United States, on Monday urged the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) to stop an offensive in Afghanistan. "The diplomatic missions to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan of Australia, Canada,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Afghan ambassador, diplomats withdrawn from Islamabad

The Afghan foreign ministry announced on Sunday that it pulled its ambassador and diplomats from Islamabad after the ambassador’s daughter was kidnapped. Reuters reported that unidentified assailants on Friday captured and detained Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan Najib Alikhil, for several hours. She reportedly sustained injuries after being "severely tortured," according to Afghanistan's foreign ministry.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Foreign missions in Afghanistan call for Taliban ceasefire

KABUL, July 19 (Reuters) - Fifteen diplomatic missions and the NATO representative in Afghanistan urged the Taliban on Monday to halt their military offensives, just hours after the insurgents and the Afghan government failed to agree on a ceasefire at talks in Doha. A delegation of Afghan leaders met the...
POTUSFox News

Taliban rockets target Kabul palace before Eid al-Adha

At least three rockets hit near the presidential palace on Tuesday shortly before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was to give an address to mark the major Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. There were no injuries and the rockets landed outside the heavily fortified palace grounds, said Mirwais Stanikzai, spokesman for...
POTUSNew York Post

Afghanistan president calmly prays amid rocket attack, video shows

Unsettling footage shows the Afghan president calmly praying with a group of men Tuesday as rockets explode around them. President Ashraf Ghani was worshiping in the presidential palace compound in Kabul to celebrate the start of Eid al-Adha, a Muslim holiday, around 8 a.m. when at least three rockets landed outside the heavily fortified grounds, according to Al Jazeera.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Afghan, Taliban officials meet in Qatar amid US troop withdrawal

Taliban officials and Afghan politicians met in Qatar on Saturday amid calls for peace by both sides following continued fighting in the region, Reuters reported. "Let's ... take important steps to continue the peace process, to prevent the killing of the people," said Abdullah Abdullah, head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, according to Reuters.
MilitaryBirmingham Star

US may regret 'hasty' pullout from Afghanistan: Ex US Gen

Washington [US] July 20 (ANI): According to a former American military commander in Afghanistan has pointed out that the situation in the war-torn country might be falling apart and that the US may regret its decision to pull out its troops in a "hasty way."Speaking on CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS," General David Petraeus on Sunday said, "The situation on the ground has become increasingly dire with each passing week.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Analysis: How Afghan war showed limits of US military power

WASHINGTON (AP) — It took only two months for U.S. invaders to topple the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001, a seemingly tidy success against a government that had given refuge to 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden. Twenty years later, the United States is withdrawing — visions of victory long vanished and an ascendant Taliban arguably within reach of restoring their rule.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Pakistan 'are providing AIR SUPPORT' for the Taliban, Afghanistan's vice-president claims as Pulitzer-winning photographer is killed by the Islamist group while covering border clashes

Afghanistan's vice-president has accused Pakistan of providing 'close air support' for the Taliban as a Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer was killed by the Islamist group while covering border clashes. Amrullah Saleh claimed the Pakistani military had warned Afghanistan that they would be 'faced and repelled' by Pakistan's Air Force if they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy