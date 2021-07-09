Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Rebekah Entralgo | Infrastructure must include the care economy

By Daily Journal
Posted by 
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 11 days ago

When my mother was hired as a home health aide for a young boy living with disabilities, she enjoyed it so much that she overlooked the reality that the job paid a low hourly wage with no benefits.

But, for a single mother with two children in school, it wasn’t enough to pay the bills. She made the difficult decision to leave the family after a year on the job.

The unsustainable nature of our current care economy didn’t just affect my mother. It also affected the family she cared for. Without a home health aide to look after her son, one parent had to take extra time off work to step in as a caregiver.

This crisis of care could be prevented if Congress were to take bold action to fund human infrastructure — just as it funds physical infrastructure like roads and bridges.

President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan calls for spending $400 billion to expand home and community-based care for the elderly and people with disabilities. Care advocates hailed this as a “monumental advance” toward having a country where everyone can receive quality, affordable care — and where the workers who provide that care would earn enough to live.

The care economy is projected to be one of the nation’s fastest-growing industries. As Baby Boomers age, the economy is expected to add 1.6 million jobs related to adult care by 2024.

But despite this burgeoning need, home care workers are paid, on average, about $16,200 a year, and one in six lives below the poverty line.

Just as we need good union jobs to repair and build our roads and bridges, we need good union jobs to take care of our society’s most vulnerable. If we burn out these workers with low wages and long hours, our loved ones who need care will also pay the price.

The $400 billion investment outlined in Biden’s American Jobs Plan would allow aging and disabled Americans to stay in their homes, rather than having to move into expensive and potentially dangerous for-profit nursing homes.

The plan would also let home care workers, more than half of whom are Black and immigrant women, to bargain collectively to improve wages and benefits.

But as Congress works to strike up a bipartisan deal on infrastructure, Biden’s historic $400 billion proposal has seemingly fallen by the wayside, in favor of physical infrastructure. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has said she supports investing in the care economy but it is “not infrastructure” and “should be considered separately.”

Not surprisingly, two issues left out of the bipartisan infrastructure deal are climate change and the care economy, both areas where those in power delay taking essential action. Similar to how we are exhausting the planet through fracking, mining and pollution, we are exhausting care workers by making them work long hours for poverty wages.

Investing in the nation’s care infrastructure will create millions of critically needed jobs. It will help build an equitable economy that works for everyone, supporting both dedicated care workers like my mother and anyone in need of care.

Rebekah Entralgo is the managing editor of Inequality.org at the Institute for Policy Studies. This column was produced for The Progressive magazine and distributed by Tribune News Service.

Comments / 0

Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

582
Followers
839
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Infrastructure#American Jobs Plan#Americans#Republican#Inequality Org#The Progressive#Tribune News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Income TaxPosted by
The Hill

For true American prosperity, make the child tax credit permanent

Last week, millions of families — 35 million, in fact — began to receive monthly advance child tax credit (CTC) payments. These payments, which amount to $300 per month for each child under 6 and $250 per month for each child between the ages of 6 to 17 from July to December, are likely to have a long-lasting positive effect on families and children throughout the country.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

As talks on infrastructure continue, Congress must invest in the workers who will build it

As talks on a bipartisan infrastructure deal continue, it’s critical to our country’s ongoing economic recovery that workforce development funding – specifically the $100 billion set aside in the American Jobs Plan – not be sidelined. To ensure a labor market recovery for all American workers, including those who have been left behind in the past, we need to invest in employment opportunities for those who have struggled during the pandemic and those who face challenges, no matter the economic conditions.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats seek to tackle climate change with import tax

Democrats are eyeing a tax on imports from countries that don’t have strong policies aimed at combating climate change, seeking to include such a tax in a wide-ranging spending package that could pass without Republican votes. A senior Democratic aide said that the $3.5 trillion budget deal key Senate Democrats...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Democrats must win big on health care to have a shot in the midterms

Democrats are at risk of losing their control of Congress in the 2022 midterms. Given the chance that at least one part of the Democrats’ two-pronged infrastructure deal fails, now more than ever, President Biden and the Democrats need to show voters they can deliver on their promises — and this should start with delivering on health care.
POTUSWashington Post

Home health care belongs in the infrastructure package. We all pay for it anyway.

When Tanja Lee’s mother was diagnosed with cancer in 2005, the North Carolina woman shut down her child-care business to take care of her. Now, Lee is a full-time home health-care worker, currently caring for an Alzheimer’s patient for $8.50 an hour. That’s not enough money, she says — and similar pay is not enough for millions of other caretakers in this country. “This job is not an easy job, and we are essential workers,” Lee told me. “We’ve got to do something.”
POTUSPosted by
CNN

US renews 'public health emergency' declaration due to Covid-19 pandemic

(CNN) — The United States remains under a state of "public health emergency" due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On Monday, US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra signed a renewal of the determination that a "public health emergency" exists due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The determination was...
EnvironmentCBS News

House progressives demand climate action be included in infrastructure deal

Progressive Democrats continue to demand bold climate action be included in any infrastructure legislation as the White House moves forward with bipartisan brokering that does not include measures to combat climate change. Climate activists and progressive members are working in a coordinated effort to mount pressure on the White House and drum up public support with the mantra and hashtag #noclimatenodeal.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

House builds infrastructure alliances

Members of the House are forming alliances and gearing for battle while waiting for the Senate to work out final details of an infrastructure deal. Why it matters: The lower chamber has been on the sidelines during its two-week recess, yet representatives have been watching senators carefully in anticipation of their own debate on the measures that will be shipped their way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy