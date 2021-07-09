Cancel
West grad Callaway sets higher goals after trip to NCAA Championships

By Tyler Tyre
Victoria Advocate
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Callaway had one goal going into the 2021 track and field season. Make it back to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships after a trip in 2019. "We wanted to make it back and we wanted to do better than we had and make the finals," said Callaway, a senior at Sam Houston." We've come a long way and we've consistently made it to the championships the last several years. But now we have to get past that next hurdle."

www.victoriaadvocate.com

