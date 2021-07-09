Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold set for third straight weekly gain as yields, dollar weaken

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

July 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Friday were set for the third straight weekly gain, as a slight pullback in the dollar made bullion less expensive for other currency holders, while a drop in U.S. Treasury yields also offered support to the safe-haven metal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was steady at $1,800.85 per ounce, as of 0108 GMT. Prices have risen 0.8% so far this week.

* U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,801 per ounce.

* The dollar index retreated from a three-month peak against its rivals.

* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields languished near more than four-month low, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

* Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose unexpectedly last week, an indication that the labour market recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be choppy.

* Wall Street lost ground on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq pulling back from record closing highs in a broad sell-off, driven by uncertainties surrounding the pace of the U.S. economic recovery.

* The European Central Bank set a new inflation target on Thursday and carved out a major role in the fight against climate change, embarking on a fundamental transformation of Europe’s most powerful financial institution.

* Global markets won’t have a violent “taper-tantrum” like they did in 2013 even as the Fed is expected to discuss tapering of asset purchases at its annual gathering at Jackson Hole in August, three strategists at asset management firms said.

* Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation that could follow stimulus measures.

* Silver eased 0.1% to $25.89 per ounce, palladium fell 0.4% to $2,794.19, and platinum edged 0.1% higher to $1,076.12. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China PPI, CPI YY June 0600 UK GDP Est 3M/3M May 0600 UK GDP Estimate MM, YY May 0600 UK Manufacturing Output MM (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

147K+
Followers
178K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Gold Spot#Gold Prices#U S Treasury#Americans#Nasdaq#The European Central Bank#Fed#Est 3m 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Industrykitco.com

Price pressure on gold, silver as greenback gains, crude oil drops

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Monday, with silver prices hitting...
BusinessCNBC

Gold eases as buoyant dollar offsets slide in yields

Spot gold shed 0.2% to $1,807.59 per ounce by 2:06 p.m. ET. U.S. gold futures settled 0.3% lower at $1,809.20. Gold inched lower in choppy trading on Monday, as a buoyant dollar offset a slump in Treasury yields to their lowest levels since February. Spot gold shed 0.2% to $1,807.59...
StocksStreet.Com

Dow Plummets 900 Points as Virus Worries Push Investors to Bonds

Stocks declined sharply Monday and investors moved into safe-haven assets as they weighed what impact rising COVID-19 cases may have on the economic recovery in the U.S. and globally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 918 points, or 2.69%, to 33,769, the S&P 500 dropped 2.09% and the Nasdaq slumped...
Businessmining.com

Gold price fails to capitalize on falling bond yields

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,808.81 per ounce by 11:30 a.m. ET, near its one-week low. US gold futures remained steady at $1,809.10 per ounce in New York. Meanwhile, US stock-index futures and European equities both gained as markets stabilized following Monday’s rout, which saw the S&P 500 fall the most in two months.
Marketsfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Falling Yields are Bullish, But Weaker Dollar Needed to Fuel Rally

Gold futures are trading higher on Tuesday as the U.S. Dollar eased from a three-month high, making the dollar-denominated asset a more attractive investment. Weaker Treasury yields are also providing support. Updated reports predicting a slowdown in the global economic recovery due to rising COVID-19 cases is likely the catalyst behind the market’s early strength.
Economykitco.com

Gold prices flat as lower U.S. bond yields offset firmer dollar

July 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, as a slide in U.S. Treasury yields offset a firmer dollar amid investor concerns over a relentless surge of the Delta coronavirus variant that could threaten the outlook for global economic recovery. Spot gold was steady at $1,813.15 per ounce,...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds on lower bond yields, Delta variant threat

* Dollar firms near multi-month highs (Adds comments, updates prices) July 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, supported by a drop in U.S. bond yields and concerns over a relentless surge in Delta variant infections, although a stronger dollar kept bullion’s gains in check. Spot gold was...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields plunge on fears virus variant to hamper growth

(Adds Treasury auctions later in week, COVID-19 case data) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury bond yields tumbled to five-month lows on Monday as the rapid increase in new coronavirus cases sparked fears global growth would slow and hamper the reopening of economies. The average number of new U.S. COVID-19 cases per day has tripled in the past 30 days, according to an analysis of Reuters data. In the month from June 18 to Sunday, it climbed from 12,004 to 32,136. New cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to the Delta variant have been on the rise in recent weeks but markets overall only reacted on Monday. "This looks like a global flight to quality/risk-off event," said Scott Buchta, head of fixed income strategy at Brean Capital in Chicago. "The speed to the move down in yields almost mirrors the pace at which yields moved higher in February and March – too far, too fast," he said in an e-mail. The yield on benchmark 10-year notes fell 12.2 basis points to 1.177%, close to the session's low of 1.176%, a level last seen in February. Yields on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 11.8 basis points to 1.812% as stock markets worldwide fell while the safe-haven dollar and Swiss franc rose in a flight to safety. The fundamental drivers of the bond market point to yields moving higher, not lower, said Stan Shipley, macro research analyst at Evercore ISI in New York. "But the wild card that we've had to deal with for the last year and a half is the coronavirus and now the variant," he said. "Most data on the variant unfortunately is deteriorating, so people are scrambling for safety until they can figure out what's happening." The Delta variant's spread has sparked risk-aversion, pushing U.S. and European bond yields lower and leaving stocks facing their longest losing streak since the pandemic first hit global markets 18 months ago. Fed Fund futures, a widely used security for hedging short-term interest rate risk, showed the chances of the Federal Reserve hiking rates in December 2022 dropped to 58% from 90% on July 13, when the U.S. consumer price index was released. The likelihood that the Fed hikes rates in January 2023 fell to 70% from 100% last Tuesday, while futures now are fully pricing in a hike in March 2023. Japanese stocks fell for a fourth straight session as the variant hit sentiment, England's "freedom day" ending COVID-19 lockdowns was marred by surging infections and Australian officials said Victoria state would extend a lockdown to slow the variant's spread. "That's the sentiment that's driving the rates market today - the expectation that maybe we'll slip back a little bit after all the progress we've made," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 96.8 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.9 basis points at 0.208%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.448%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.257%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging just under 2.3% a year for the next decade. The U.S. Treasury will auction $24 billion of 20-year bonds on Wednesday and $16 billion of 10-year TIPS on Thursday. July 19 Monday 3:03PM New York / 1903 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 0.000 Six-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003 Two-year note 99-215/256 0.2075 -0.019 Three-year note 100 0.375 -0.055 Five-year note 100-234/256 0.6867 -0.091 Seven-year note 101-240/256 0.9609 -0.110 10-year note 104-36/256 1.1772 -0.122 20-year bond 108-168/256 1.7321 -0.124 30-year bond 112-236/256 1.8121 -0.118 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 8.25 -1.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.00 -1.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.75 -1.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.50 -1.50 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Dan Grebler and Andrea Ricci)
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Asian FX, stocks slide as virus woes hurt risk sentiment

BENGALURU (July 20): Equities in South Korea, India, and Thailand declined on Tuesday, while most Asian currencies traded flat to lower, as the rapid spread of novel coronavirus at home and abroad intensified fears about a slowdown in global economic growth. In holiday-thinned trade where Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore...
Stocksactionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Dollar Index Did Rise To 93.03 But Has Fallen From There Back To Levels Below 93

Sharp fall in equities across the globe. Equities are now under pressure as the increasing concerns of the delta variant Covid-19 spread and a slowdown on the back of it is weighing high on the sentiment. There is room for further fall from here. However, crucial supports are there for the indices which have to be broken to become bearish from a long-term perspective. Dow has tumbled below 34500 and has room to test the crucial support level of 33000. DAX has important support at 15000 which has to hold to avoid a much deeper fall. Similarly Nikkei has immediate support in the 27200-27000 region which will need a close watch to see if that is holding well and producing a strong bounce. Shanghai is retaining its 3500-3625 range for now. Sensex and Nifty can fall on the back of the sell-off in other markets. But strong support are there at 52000-51000 (Sensex) and 15600-15500 (Nifty) while above which the broader view remains still bullish.
U.S. PoliticsNBC San Diego

U.S. Treasury Yields Climb, 10-Year Yield Rises to 1.21%

The number of building permits issued in June, as well as the number of new housing construction projects started last month in the U.S., are set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. An auction will be held on Tuesday for $35 billion of 42-day bills. U.S. Treasury...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

German bond yields touch fresh Feb lows as markets stabilize

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr. July 20 (Reuters) - Germany’s 10-year yield on Tuesday fell to its lowest since February, though the moves were contained as markets looked set to calm down after previous session’s sharp risk-off that was driven by fears around the Delta coronavirus variant.
MarketsDailyFx

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Falls with Treasury Yields on Haven Flows

Japanese Yen, Safe-haven flows, Treasury Yields, Sentiment - Talking Points. Asia-Pacific markets set for a rough session as risk aversion grips markets. Japanese Yen attracts haven flows alongside Treasuries as sentiment sours. USD/JPY testing its 100-day Simple Moving Average after big move lower. Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The Asia-Pacific session is...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Japan's Nikkei hits 6-month low on economic slowdown worries

TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average plumbed a six-month low on Tuesday, following a broad sell-off on Wall Street as concerns grew that rising coronavirus cases globally could derail a nascent economic recovery. The Nikkei share average was down 0.41% to 27,537.96 by 0210 GMT, after hitting...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

European stocks rebound after worst selloff of 2021

(Reuters) - European stocks bounced back on Tuesday after their worst selloff this year in the previous session, helped by a handful of positive corporate earnings and production updates from miners. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8% after worries about the fast-spreading Delta variant and slowing economic growth knocked...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Energy stocks, banks push FTSE 100 higher as virus fears persist

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) July 20 (Reuters) - Energy and banking stocks helped the FTSE 100 rebound on Tuesday after surging virus cases and fears of an economic slowdown pushed the index to a two-month low in the previous session.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Euro area bond yields extend falls as bond rally continues

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Recasts, adds details, updates prices) July 20 (Reuters) - German bond yields on Tuesday fell to their lowest since February, pushing the entire German yield curve to the brink of turning negative as investors continued to snap up government bonds. Fears around...

Comments / 0

Community Policy