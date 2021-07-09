Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

China June factory gate prices ease slightly, +8.8% y/y, meet f'cast

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - China’s factory gate prices rose at a slightly slower pace in June, in line with expectations, official data showed on Friday, while consumer inflation also eased.

The producer price index (PPI) rose 8.8% from a year earlier last month, according to a statement from the National Bureau of Statistics. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the PPI to rise 8.8% after a 9.0% increase in May.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.1% year-on-year, the statistics bureau said in a separate statement, compared with a 1.3% rise tipped by the Reuters poll. (Reporting by Liangping Gao, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

147K+
Followers
178K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Inflation#Y Y#The Statistics Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China holds benchmark lending rate for 15th straight month

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged at its monthly fixing on Tuesday, despite growing expectations for a cut after a surprise lowering of bank reserve requirements. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.85%. The five-year LPR remained at 4.65%....
Businessinvesting.com

Japan's core inflation hits 15-month high on energy costs

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.2% in June from a year earlier to mark the fastest annual pace in over a year, data showed on Tuesday, a sign the impact of global commodity inflation was gradually broadening. But the increase, driven largely by higher energy costs, was much...
Businesshoustonmirror.com

Japan's core consumer prices rise 0.2 pct in June

TOKYO, July 20 (Xinhua) -- Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in June as the rise of energy prices more than offset the fall of mobile phone fees, the Japanese government data showed Tuesday. According to Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, excluding volatile fresh food items,...
BusinessForexTV.com

Japan Overall Inflation Climbs 0.2% On Year In June

Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 0.2 percent on year in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday. That was in line with expectations following the 0.1 percent decline in May. Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile food prices, also gained an annual 0.2 percent....
BusinessBusiness Insider

RBA Minutes On Tap For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its July 6 meeting, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. At the meeting, the bank decided to leave its cash rate unchanged at a record low of 0.10 percent, as widely expected. It also scaled back its quantitative easing program citing stronger-than-expected economic recovery and suggested that interest rates will remain at the current level until 2024.
EconomyForexTV.com

Swiss Exports Growth Slows In Q2

Switzerland’s exports grew at a softer pace in the second quarter, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Tuesday. Exports increased 1.0 percent sequentially in the second quarter, after a 5.0 percent rise in the first quarter. Imports grew 1.2 percent in the second quarter, after a 1.7 percent...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia, NZ dlrs near recent lows as risk appetite wanes, bonds gain

SYDNEY, July 20 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were lower on Tuesday as growing concerns about the impact of the Delta COVID-19 variant on the global economic recovery hit risk-sensitive currencies and pushed bonds higher. The Australian dollar was 0.31% lower at $0.7325, stubbornly near the $0.7322...
BusinessForexTV.com

Germany Producer Prices Rise At Fastest Pace Since 1982

Germany’s producer prices logged its fastest annual growth since 1982, data published by Destatis revealed on Tuesday. Producer prices grew 8.5 percent on a yearly basis in June, bigger than the 7.2 percent rise posted in May. Economists had forecast an increase of 8.4 percent. This was the fastest rise...
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower after dipping sharply in early deals on Tuesday, extending the losses of the previous four sessions, with the benchmark Nikkei index above the 27,500 level, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, as a surge in the coronavirus's delta variant infections sparked a broad sell-off and renewed virus fears gripped markets ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.
WorldForexTV.com

Estonia Producer Prices Rise In June

Estonia’s producer prices increased in June, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday. The producer price index grew 9.4 percent year-on-year in June. On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 2.6 percent in June. “Falling prices in mining and quarrying and in the manufacture of beverages had an opposite effect...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Australia's Central Bank May Reverse Policy Taper Decision - Economists

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's central bank will likely reverse its decision to taper its bond buying programme if Sydney remains in a coronavirus lockdown when the board meets on Aug.3, economists at the country's top banks said on Tuesday. Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced it...
EconomyForexTV.com

Taiwan Export Orders Rise More Than Estimated

Taiwan’s export orders increased more than expected in June, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Tuesday. Export orders advanced 31.1 percent year-on-year in June. Economists had expected a 29.5 percent growth. Orders for transport equipment accelerated 101.5 percent annually in June and those for mineral products surged...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan rebounds from 10-day low on heavy corporate demand, steady LPR fix

SHANGHAI, July 20 (Reuters) - China's yuan rebounded from a 10-day low against the dollar, as the local currency got a helping hand from Tuesday's steady fixing of the benchmark lending rate and corporate demand. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4855 per dollar, 155 pips or 0.24% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4700, the weakest since May 6. The spot market bounced from a 10-day low of 6.4915 per dollar hit on Monday and traded at 6.4870 by midday, 35 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Traders said robust corporate demand for the yuan as it weakened towards the psychologically important 6.5 per dollar level offset broad safe-haven driven strength in the U.S. currency. As the Delta variant of the coronavirus wreaks havoc across many countries, Carie Li, economist at OCBC Wing Hang bank, said risk aversion could further lift the dollar in the short term. "Subsequently, if data supports normalisation in U.S. Federal Reserve policy, the dollar index may remain strong," Li said in a note. "If the dollar index rises past 93, or even to the year-to-date's high of 93.5, we will see if the yuan can hold the 6.50 mark against the U.S. dollar." The slight strength in the yuan was also underpinned by China's decision to keep its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged this month, despite growing expectations for a cut after a surprise lowering of bank reserve requirements. The yuan's value against its major trading partners, as measured by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) index, surged to 98.46 on Tuesday, the highest since March 2016, according to Reuters' calculations based on official data. Analysts attributed the firmer CFETS index to relatively smaller declines in the yuan than in its peers. Many investors take 98 as the ceiling for the index and its persistent strength could prompt some central bank action to rein in the yuan as an appreciating index disadvantages China's exporters, said a trader at a Chinese bank. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.869, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4926 per dollar. The yuan market at 0401 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4855 6.47 -0.24% Spot yuan 6.487 6.4905 0.05% Divergence from 0.02% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.64% Spot change since 2005 27.59% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.35 98.35 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.869 92.877 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4926 -0.09% * Offshore 6.661 -2.63% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Taiwan June export orders up 31.1% y/y, better than forecast

TAIPEI, July 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for June, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Tuesday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. JUNE REUTERS POLL MAY Export orders (y/y )% +31.1 +29.45 34.5 Export orders from China +36.7 40.0 Export orders from U.S. +24.0 28.1 Export orders from Europe +24.3 20.9 Export orders from Japan +28.4 41.3 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Japan's Nikkei hits 6-month low on economic slowdown worries

TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average plumbed a six-month low on Tuesday, following a broad sell-off on Wall Street as concerns grew that rising coronavirus cases globally could derail a nascent economic recovery. The Nikkei share average was down 0.41% to 27,537.96 by 0210 GMT, after hitting...
WorldForexTV.com

Hong Kong Jobless Rate Falls In June

Hong Kong’s unemployment rate declined in June, the labor force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday. The unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 5.5 percent in three months to June from 6.0 percent in three months to May. The underemployment rate decreased to 2.5 percent...
IndustryForexTV.com

Poland Industrial Production, Producer Prices Rises

Poland’s industrial production rose less than expected in June, data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday. Separate data showed that producer prices increased in June. Industrial production grew 18.4 percent annually in June. Economists had expected a growth of 19.0 percent. Manufacturing output rose 19.4 percent yearly in June. Electricity...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Japan maintains economic assessment in July report

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Japan kept the overall assessment of its economy unchanged for a second straight month in July, retaining the view that conditions remain severe due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In a monthly report approved by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet on Monday, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy