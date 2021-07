Ghosts are fickle creatures. Sometimes, they’ll make their intentions clear by scratching “GET OUT” on the bedroom wall or using ectoplasmic force to throw appliances at unsavory members of the household. But other times, mortals are left guessing at their ghostly desires. For example: you hear spooky rapping in the pantry, and it could mean any number of things. Maybe your ghost wants a handful of Tostitos, or maybe they’re trying to communicate something in Morse code. Maybe they’re just bored and knocking stuff around. It’d be much easier if all ghosts communicated through clear channels—like a Starbucks receipt printer.