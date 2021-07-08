Cancel
Financial Reports

Earnings Boom Is Expected a Year After Pandemic-Driven Skid

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 14 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wall Street is gearing up for a slew of blockbuster earnings over the next few weeks as companies issue their results for the April-June quarter. The heightened expectations reflect companies’ improving fortunes this year versus the second quarter of 2020, when much of the economy ground to a halt under restrictions aimed on stemming the spread of the coronavirus.

