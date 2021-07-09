Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Perkins; Ziebach The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Ziebach County in west central South Dakota East central Perkins County in northwestern South Dakota * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 742 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Usta, or 23 miles north of Faith, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Iron Lightning, Thunder Butte, Red Elm and Dupree. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH