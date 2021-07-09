Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Perkins The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Perkins County in northwestern South Dakota * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 743 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Prairie City, or 27 miles south of Hettinger, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bison, Owen Lake and Chance. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH