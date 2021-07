Your wife may not be Mary Poppins, but I can guarantee she's got A LOT of stuff in her purse. A women's purse isn't just a place to carry her wallet, keys, and phone. That is simply the beginning. The bare minimum of a purse if you will. If that's all we needed to carry, we wouldn't need big purses. But we don't just need the bare minimum, we need space for everything we've ever needed in any given moment.