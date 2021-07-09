Cancel
Fulton, NY

Margaret Jantschi

FULTON – Margaret Jantschi, 94, passed into her heavenly glory to join her Lord and Savior and Joseph, her husband of 68 years on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. She is survived by her three children, Kathleen Callahan of Fulton, New York, Stephen Jantschi of Sacramento, California, and Michael (Judy) Jantschi of Castle Rock, Colorado. Also surviving are her three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren Paul (Dawn) Callahan of Lewiston, New York, Michael Callahan of Charlotte, North Carolina and his children Andrew and Kathryn, and Kara (Stuart) Brooks, Lewisburg, Tennessee and their son, Benjamin.

