Montgomery County, MD

One Suspect Arrested, Two Wanted for Wheaton Home Improvement Scam

mymcmedia.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne suspect was arrested for involvement in a home improvement scam that occurred in May in Wheaton. Two suspects remain at large. In May, the 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) began to investigate a home improvement scam that happened on May 4. A 63-year-old resident of Horde Street answered her door and was met by two male suspects who told her that she needed repair work done to her roof’s shingles, according to a press release.

