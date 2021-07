The Ackerman family in Rockton have done a lot for their community and they're looking to do some more. I'm old. 41 years old, 42 in less than a week and I don't have kids, so I'm not really in tune with what kids are into nowadays. I know when I was a kid, if I was ranking my possessions, my bike would have been right at the top. It was my freedom. I could go anywhere. Even if my parents set specific street boundaries like "don't cross N. 2nd" or "no further than grandma's," what they didn't know didn't hurt them. When you hopped on your bike the possibilities were endless, as long as they got you home by dinner.