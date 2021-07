What a difference three days has made for the Blue Jays, who are suddenly riding a wave of momentum out of the All-Star break. Sunday afternoon’s 10-0 blowout of the Rangers at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, N.Y., completed the series sweep after the Blue Jays took the first half of the doubleheader 5-0, and it was just as lopsided as the scores suggest. Add this to Friday’s news that the team will return home to Toronto on July 30 for its first game at Rogers Centre in 670 days, and this was the organization’s best weekend of the season.