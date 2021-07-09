Draft Q&A with scouting director Johnson

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE -- The Brewers have the 15th and 33rd overall picks on Day 1 of this year’s MLB Draft, the 10th-largest spending pool at $10,063,400 and a full head of steam after promising early returns from last year’s picks. Day 1 of the 2021 Draft will take place live from...

Crew focuses on college arms on Day 2

MILWAUKEE -- Brewers scouting director Tod Johnson promised a pitcher on Day 2 of the MLB Draft, and with the team’s first pick on Monday, he delivered. The selection of TCU left-hander Russell Smith at No. 51 overall led off the Brewers’ nine selections on the second day of the three-day event, snapping a streak of seven consecutive college players selected drafted by Milwaukee dating to the start of last year’s shortened Draft, and including Boston College center fielder Sal Frelick and Wright State second baseman Tyler Black on Sunday night.
