Athol, MA

Reunion special as Athol’s 1962 undefeated football team gathers again

Athol Daily News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been nearly 60 years since the Athol football team went unbeaten, yet the team is still as close as ever. The 1962 team got together for its 12th reunion (they gather about every five years) on June 26 at Robert “Bo” Warren’s house in Shelburne Falls. Warren played defensive end for the team that went 9-0 and outscored its opponents 284-50 en route to the Central Mass. Class B championship.

