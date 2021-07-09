Kings Seasons In Review – Dustin Brown

With the left side of the forwards now in the books, we move on over to the right wing, with a look at the most veteran member of the Kings roster in Dustin Brown. Brown had a nice year, leading the Kings in goals and during the first half of the season, ranking amongst the division leaders in goals scored. Brown was nagged by injuries in the second half of the season, missing a couple of games, though he was generally able to push through until he was eventually shut down for the team’s final five games in early-May with an upper-body injury.