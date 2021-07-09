Cancel
Oklahoma State

Two Oklahoma Softball Transfers Announce Their New Landing Spots

By Josh Callaway
AllSooners
AllSooners
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5Ad4_0arbYEGv00

A pair of former Oklahoma softball players have found their new team this week as sophomore pitcher Olivia Rains and junior Kinsey Koeltzow announced where they would be headed on social media.

Rains announced on Instagram and Twitter that she would be staying in the Big 12 to become a member of the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

“Thank you Norman for the past 2 years,” Rains wrote on Instagram. “So blessed to have met the friends that are now family and the opportunity to get to play with such amazing teammates. But I’m SOOOO EXCITED to finally announce that I will be continuing my academic and softball journey at Texas Tech University. #wreckem.”

Rains saw limited action as a freshman but did show potential in her 18 innings pitched. She had a 1.50 ERA only allowing nine hits and striking out 20 batters. She will be a quality addition to a Texas Tech team looking to take the next step to becoming a tournament team.

Koeltzow also announced her new team on Instagram and she will be leaving the Big 12 to join Grand Canyon.

“With a full heart, I am SO excited to announce that I will be continuing softball and academic career at Grand Canyon university,” Koeltzow wrote on Instagram. “I am beyond thankful for my time at OU, and will cherish those memories forever. I was blessed with the sweetest friendships and learned so much.”

Koeltzow appeared in 38 games across her two seasons in Norman including 20 last season. In 2020, she hit .261 with one home run and 4 RBIs.

