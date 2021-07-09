Cancel
Grand Rapids, MN

Grand Rapids’ Kodi Miller Commits to Itasca CC Baseball Team

By Sam Ali
FOX 21 Online
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – This week, Grand Rapids standout Kodi Miller has committed to joining the Itasca Community College baseball team. Miller was the varsity catcher for the Thunderhawks for the past four years, including his senior campaign where he helped Grand Rapids advance to the state championship game for the first time in over 30 years. This past season, he finished with a batting average over .350 with two home runs and 26 RBI.

