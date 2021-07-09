Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

These fanless Olympics will be one of most depressing ever

By Mike Vaccaro
New York Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the one hand, you have scores of up-close-and-personal stories, all of them ready to be told across the next month or so. This is always the soul of an Olympic Games, of course. Maybe it’s a little interesting to see that quadrennial’s version of the Dream or Redeem Team...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Badminton#Korea#Yankees#Malaysian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
Country
Malaysia
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Utah Statedailyutahchronicle.com

Three Utah Gymnasts Qualify for Tokyo Olympics

The Red Rocks have had a fantastic season, but they added in an unexpected surprise after the end of it. Three Utah gymnasts will be competing in the Tokyo Olympics this year. Incoming freshman Grace McCallum earned a place on the four-gymnast Team USA squad, MyKayla Skinner earned her Olympic berth as an individual competitor, and incoming freshman Kara Eaker rounds out the three Utes and will be competing as an alternate.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The Tokyo Olympics has a new plague to worry about ...

Tokyo had no idea what it signed up for when it agreed to host the 2020 Summer Olympics. If the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t enough, Olympic officials have found themselves dealing with another unexpected plague — an oyster plague, reported BBC. Yes, oysters. Thousands of the shellfish invaded a key venue...
TennisPosted by
The Spun

Naomi Osaka Reacts To Historic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

The 2021 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover features a number of firsts. Among the historic appearances on the cover is tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, who dazzled in her first appearance. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Osaka retweeted her photos and cover image from the SI Swimsuit edition. She...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Is Simone Biles vaccinated?

WHILE athletes are not required to get vaccinated against Covid to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, many have been outspoken about their beliefs on the matter. More and more athlets have been testing positive for Covid in Olympic village in Tokyo. Is Simone Biles vaccinated?. USA Gynmastics has declined to...
SportsPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Simone Biles Is the Most Decorated Gymnast Ever: Every Olympic Medal She Won During Rio

Going for gold! Simone Biles is the most decorated American gymnast in history and has won a whopping 30 Olympic and World Championship medals. The Texas resident, 24, won all her Olympic-level medals during the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. Simone was awarded a gold in the categories team, all-around, vault and floor exercise. She also took home a bronze for balance beam. Hopefully, the athlete will take home more medals while competing during the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo along with her teammates Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum.
EntertainmentEssence

Celebrating Dominique Dawes, The First African-American To Win An Olympic Gold Medal In Gymnastics

Dawes is getting candid about mental health in gymnastics. With the 2021 Tokyo Olympics around the corner, training camps and preparation for Olympic athletes are at an all-time high. But what’s it like in there? Luckily, Peacock’s original sports docuseries, Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts will follow top athletes competing to make the U.S. Women’s Team for the Tokyo Olympics. The six-episode series will drop episodes weekly and take fans behind the scenes as potential Olympians compete for the four coveted Team USA roster spots. Dominique Dawes, the first African-American to win an Olympic gold medal in gymnastics, serves as one of the executive producers.
TennisDeadspin

NBC is going to give Simone Biles her own Popemobile

We’re now mere days away from the Olympics, and there’s not much to add to how much of a mess they already are. The virus has already gotten within the Olympic village, it’s within those who are soon going to be at the village, and it’s already waylaid a couple of the biggest stars that were supposed to be in Tokyo. The headline grabber there is Coco Gauff (sorry Bradley Beal), who was going to be the most-watched tennis player, at least in the US, as she looks to be one of the sport’s biggest stars in a couple of years. The Japanese people don’t want it, no one can go to it, even the American audience is lukewarm on something that basically exists to please them (seriously, if the US didn’t have much interest in the Olympics, it’s a real question if they would still exist).
Sportschatsports.com

U.S. Olympic team for Tokyo its second-largest in history, most women ever

Tokyo, Phillip Dutton, Sue Bird, Olympic Games, Allyson Felix, United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, Mariel Zagunis, United States at the Olympics. The U.S. Olympic team for Tokyo will be its second-largest in history and is set to shatter the record for most women competing for any nation at a single Games.
SportsHollywood Life

Simone Biles & Jordan Chiles Show Off Their Gymnastics Leotards After Arriving In Tokyo For Olympics — Photo

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles are ready for the Olympics! The Olympic gymnasts showed off their Team USA leotards after heading to Tokyo, Japan, to get ready to compete. Biles and Chiles are taking over Tokyo! Simone Biles, 24, and Jordan Chiles, 20, showed off their red, white, and blue Team USA leotards in a cute new photo shared by Simone. The Olympic gymnasts throw up the peace sign in their picture. The photo was shared by NBC’s official Twitter page for the Olympics with the caption, “#BilesNChiles take Tokyo.”
College Sportsmorningbrew.com

One rule has stopped most brands from working with athletes during The Olympics. That just changed.

Even if they can’t afford NBC’s television inventory, companies still want to be part of The Olympics. This year, it will be easier for them to get involved: During the 20202021 Summer Olympics, for the first time, athletes are allowed to work with brands that aren’t official sponsors of the event. You know, during those few weeks when archery is actually popular.
Posted by
Sportico

Fanless Tokyo Olympics Could Cost Reinsurers Up to $400 Million

The upcoming Tokyo Olympics, which will be held without fans following a recent state of emergency declaration, will likely cost reinsurers up to $400 million in payouts for ticket and hospitality refunds, according to Fitch Ratings. That’s just 10-15% of what would have been lost had the event been canceled,...
Addison, TXdallassun.com

Ever Wonder How Much an Olympics Medal is Worth?

Precious Metals Wholesaler Dillon Gage Metals Unveils Olympian Gold and Silver Secrets. ADDISON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / This year, one of the world's largest precious metals wholesale trading firms, Dillon Gage Metals, is sharing secrets behind the globally recognized Olympic medals athletes train so hard to obtain. The value of an Olympic medal is said to be worth quite a bit, and with the major sporting event just around the corner-beginning July 23 through August 8, in Tokyo, Japan-all eyes will be glued to the television wondering who is going home with a precious piece of history.
SportsMiddletown Press

Women will lead the way for Team USA at the Olympics

The traditional torch relay began in March and the flame will cross through all 47 of Japan’s prefectures before arriving at National Stadium in Tokyo on Friday, July 23, to shine a ceremonial light on the world’s perseverance. The 2020 Summer Olympics — the event is retaining, in name and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy