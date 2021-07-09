These fanless Olympics will be one of most depressing ever

We’re now mere days away from the Olympics, and there’s not much to add to how much of a mess they already are. The virus has already gotten within the Olympic village, it’s within those who are soon going to be at the village, and it’s already waylaid a couple of the biggest stars that were supposed to be in Tokyo. The headline grabber there is Coco Gauff (sorry Bradley Beal), who was going to be the most-watched tennis player, at least in the US, as she looks to be one of the sport’s biggest stars in a couple of years. The Japanese people don’t want it, no one can go to it, even the American audience is lukewarm on something that basically exists to please them (seriously, if the US didn’t have much interest in the Olympics, it’s a real question if they would still exist).