China ministry says expects retail sales to grow 5%/yr in 2021-25

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Friday it expects retail sales in the 14th five-year plan period, from 2021 to 2025, to grow by an average of 5% per year, and trade in goods to grow by 2% per year.

The ministry also said in a notice online that it will explore setting up a pilot zone “to respond to trade frictions”, and improve the “unreliable entity list” system.

