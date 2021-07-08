Everyone knows recycling is good for the planet, but while people load up their bins with plastics, metals, papers, or cardboard, the question remains: who processes the actual recycling? You might not realize professional recyclers handle all recycling operations, from pick-up, to sorting, to material breakdown. It’s a lucrative operation that is continually growing as people shift towards more sustainable living. If you’re interested and curious as to how to open a recycling center in your area, read on.

Choose a Good Location

Recycling is a large-scale operation that needs efficient space. Therefore, it’s best to choose an open location for your new recycling center. Choose a site with a decent amount of square footage to house or collect the various recyclables you receive. A warehouse is probably the best option as it can store plenty of items in an enclosed location.

Fill Out the Proper Paperwork, Licensing, and Permits

Secondly, since this is a business venture, you must file all necessary paperwork, licensing, and permits. Each county has their own procedures and legality. Relatedly, pay permit fees. Land use, zoning, construction, equipment operation, and handling certain materials could have permit fees attached to them. Pay off these permits immediately to avoid potential issues in your operation.

Get the Right Equipment

Another crucial step to opening a successful recycling center in your area is to utilize the right equipment. Recycling takes precision to organize various objects by their material and value. Not to mention, separating recyclables by hand is a laborious, time-consuming process. Some pieces of equipment to consider are scrap magnets for steel and scrap metal, forklifts, dump trucks or collection trucks, bins, crates, safety goggles, gloves, etc. This equipment will help you handle materials safely and effectively.

Last but not least, advertise your operation. You have a few options to go about this. Traditional advertising in a newspaper, magazine, radio, or television program works to get your name across homes and businesses. You can also set up recycling bins labelled with your name across the city. For behind-the-scenes operations, reach out to local businesses or town halls to set a contract work schedule. Regardless, implement different marketing strategies to get your business in residents’ heads as the go-to recycling spot.